South Carolina's The Yets Share Dreamy Cocteau Twins-Inspired Single "Letter To A Boy' From Debut EP

6. Happy Now 03:58 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) What better way to announce the new year than with a letter? South Carolina-based alternative pop duo The Yets are doing just that with their new video for 'Letter To A Boy'. This is the latest offering from their self-titled EP, a six-track debut offering indie pop sensation and sonic temptation with a fresh, but seemingly familiar, adult alternative vibe.Haunting, dynamic and smooth, they transform the classic to contemporary, counting Roxy Music, David Bowie, Siouxsie and the Banshees, The Cult, Cocteau Twins, Pink Floyd and even Soundgarden among their musical influences.The Yets is the creative union of Robin Wilson on vocals and guitarist-producer Craig Anderson Snook, who met when Robin returned to her home state after some years in Georgia. Earlier, the duo released two audio-visual offerings for the singles 'Remember' and 'Lesser Evil'."Somewhere at the intersection of sound and emotion lies the description of those things we all treasure the most, 'Letter To A Boy' is about that special feeling a mother has for her son. It's unique and difficult to express. It's extremely hard to put so much feeling into so few words. Lyrically, it's the most challenging I've ever done. It's also the most rewarding," says Robin Wilson.Based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, their music combines elements of ethereal pop and popular rock classics with a sound embracing Fleetwood Mac and Cocteau Twins in equal measure. Breeding and bearing a distinct Americana lining, this EP is an emotively cast and atmospherically delightful proposition."In a very general sense, this album is about life: the passage of time, relationships and the consequences of the choices we make along the way. I've always wanted to bare my musical soul, but never had the right vehicle. That musical soul has always wanted to speak to the world, but never had the right voice. The Yets is that vehicle and Robin is that voice," says Craig Anderson Snook, who has performed semi-professionally since he was 13. His musical passion led him beyond cover bands into composition, arrangement, audio engineering, production and ultimately to running his own Royal Terns Records label and studio, where he recorded, mixed and produced the new EP.After being immersed in the music scene while in high school, Robin found her way to the University of South Carolina in Columbia, where she fronted the goth-rock band Bachelors of Art (B.O.A.). Upon relocating to Atlanta, Georgia, she fronted the female alt-rock group Skirt, touring the USA extensively and supporting numerous high profile acts."My previous musical endeavors were always hard rock-based. I wasn't involved with the actual songwriting, except for my vocal melodies and lyrics. With The Yets, I've broken that mold, helping to compose and produce a whole new sound. I've combined my artwork and media arts degree into the whole creative package. We recorded and produced our own CD in our own studio. We created our own videos and designed and built our own website," says Robin Wilson.'The Yets' EP is out now, streamable via Spotify and available to order, digitally or on CD, directly from the band via Bandcamp.All songs written and performed by The Yets Robin Wilson - vocals, keyboards & lyrics Craig Anderson Snook - guitars & everything elseRecorded, mixed and produced by Craig Anderson Snookat Royal Terns RecordsMastered by Craig (Royal Terns Records) and Jay Matheson (The Jam Room)© 2022 Craig Anderson Snook/Robin Wilson Snook (BMI)Video by Robin WilsonTRACK LIST1. Waterline 04:412. Remember 04:383. Lesser Evil 04:244. Letter To A Boy 04:185. Fades To Gray 04:096. Happy Now 03:58



