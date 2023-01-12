Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
12/01/2023

Award-Winning Songwriter Diane Warren Pens New Star-Studded Song For Upcoming Film '80 For Brady'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Iconic Oscar, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songwriter Diane Warren has assembled an all-star cast of iconic singers to record her latest song 'Gonna Be You'. Featuring singers Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and BMG recording artist and songwriter Debbie Harry, the single is set to be released on January 20, 2023 by R.A.F./BMG and will appear in the upcoming Paramount Pictures film 80 FOR BRADY, in theaters February 3, 2023.

Starring Academy Award nominee Lily Tomlin, Academy Award winner Jane Fonda, Academy Award winner Rita Moreno and Academy Award winner Sally Field, with 7-time Super Bowl Champion and producer Tom Brady, 80 FOR BRADY is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play.

Said Warren, "When I wrote 'Gonna Be You' for 80 FOR BRADY, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women's deep friendship. Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the 80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?!!!! Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!! I'm honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry on this song!! 'Gonna Be You' is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!!!"






