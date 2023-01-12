Sam Smith Debuts "Gimme" - Brand New Single Featuring Koffee & Jesse Reyez

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Following hot on the heels of the explosive No.1 global smash, Unholy, Sam Smith
returns with their new offering Gimme from their much-anticipated new album GLORIA. For the dancehall infused Gimme, Sam has teamed up with other two female forces in Columbian-Canadian R&B singer songwriter Jessie
Reyez and Jamaican reggae star Koffee.
Described by Smith as "filth!", the track, which got its first play as Radio
1s Hottest Record, is a dubby hypnotic lover's call. 'Me and Jessie
were basically drunk, drinking whisky in Jamaica, two in the morning, running around, like two girlfriends having a laugh, it's a very sensual song.' And Gimme was born.
Gimme comes off the back of the unprecedented success of Unholy, Sam's eighth #1 hit, garnering over 1 billion streams worldwide, the record was Sam's first Billboard Hot 100 #1, it has been nominated for a GRAMMY, and remained on top of the Spotify and Apple Music
global charts over a month after release. Dominating Tik-Tok trends with the track, Sam is amongst only three other artists who debuted at #1 on the UK Official Charts in 2022; holding 4 weeks at the top.
Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY, BRIT, Golden Globe
and Academy Award winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith
is one of the most celebrated musical artists to emerge in recent history and holds a collection of remarkable successes. Having amassed 37 million album sales, 276 million single sales and 50 billion career streams. Their multi-platinum debut and sophomore albums, In the Lonely Hour and The Thrill of It All, both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and UK charts.
Last year, Sam performed two very special shows at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall and has since announced GLORIA UK and EU tour for 2023.
GLORIA, the album will be released on 27th January. Gimme is out on 11th January. GLORIA, The Tour is on sale now. For more information got to website.
UK & EU Tour Dates:
Wednesday 12 April 2023 - Motorpoint Arena
- Sheffield, UK
Friday 14 April 2023 - 3Arena - Dublin, IRE
Tuesday 18 April 2023 - The O2 Arena
- London, UK
Wednesday 19 April 2023- The O2 Arena
- London, UK
Saturday 22 April 2023 - Ovo Hydro - Glasgow, UK
Tuesday 25 April 2023 - Birmingham Resort World Arena
- Birmingham, UK
Saturday 29 April 2023 - Royal Arena
- Copenhagen, Denmark
Monday 01 May 2023 - Mercedes Benz Arena
- Berlin, Germany
Thursday
04 May 2023 - Avicii Arena
- Stockholm, Sweden
Saturday 06 May 2023 - Spektrum - Oslo, Norway
Monday 08 May 2023 - Lanxess Arena
- Cologne, Germany
Tuesday 09 May 2023 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands
Friday 12 May 2023 - Sportpaleis - Antwerp, Belgium
Saturday 13 May 2023 - Accor Arena
- Paris, France
Tuesday 16 May 2023 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, Switzerland
Thursday
18 May 2023 - Wiener Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria
Saturday 20 May 2023 - Unipol Arena
- Bologna, Italy
Sunday 21 May 2023 - Pala Alpitour - Turin, Italy
Wednesday 24 May 2023 - AO Arena
- Manchester, UK