U2 Songs Of Surrender 40 Songs Re-Recorded And Reimagined Out 17th March 2023





Songs Of Surrender is curated and produced by The Edge and sees the band revisit some of the most celebrated songs of their 40+ year career, including "



The Edge said of the project: "Music allows you to time travel, and we became curious to find out what it would be like to bring our early songs back with us to the present day and give them the benefit, or otherwise, of a 21st century reimagining.



What started out as an experiment quickly developed into a personal obsession as so many of our songs yielded to a new interpretation. Intimacy replaced post punk urgency. New tempos, new keys, and in some cases new chords and new lyrics arrived. A great song, it turns out is kind of indestructible.



The process of selecting which songs to revisit started with a series of demos. I looked at how a song would hang together if all but the bare essential elements were taken away. The other main aim was to find ways to bring intimacy into the songs, as most of them were originally written with live concert performance in mind.



Reviewing these sketch recordings with producer Bob Ezrin, it was very easy to see the ones that worked straight off the bat and those that needed more work. We all got into the sensibility of less is more."



The 40 newly recorded tracks are collected together under each of the four band member names across four separate 'albums', with The Edge adding - "Hearing the songs interact, and finding the running orders for the four albums was really thrilling; finding the surprising segues, getting a chance to DJ. Once we had four distinct albums it was easy to see who would be the figurehead for each one."



The complete Songs Of Surrender track listing is:



Side 1 - The Edge

One

Where The

Stories For Boys

11 O'Clock Tick Tock

Out Of Control

Beautiful Day

Bad

Every Breaking Wave

Walk On (Ukraine)

Pride (In The Name Of Love)



Side 2 - Larry

Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses

Get Out Of Your Own Way

Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of

Red Hill Mining Town

Ordinary Love

Sometimes You Can't Make It On Your Own

Invisible

Dirty Day

The Miracle Of Joey Ramone

City Of Blinding Lights



Side 3 - Adam

Vertigo

I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

Electrical Storm

The Fly

If God Will Send His Angels

Desire

Until The End Of The World

Song For Someone

All I Want Is You

Peace On Earth



Side 4 - Bono

With Or Without You

Stay

Sunday Bloody Sunday



Cedarwood Road

I Will Follow

Two Hearts Beat As One

Miracle Drug

The

40 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Island Records/ Interscope/ Universal Music today announce the release of Songs Of Surrender - a collection of 40 seminal U2 songs from across the band's catalogue, re-recorded and reimagined for 2023 in sessions spanning the last two years, to be released in full on Friday 17th March. The first track to be made available from this brand new set of recordings is the anthemic " Pride (In The Name Of Love) ".Songs Of Surrender is curated and produced by The Edge and sees the band revisit some of the most celebrated songs of their 40+ year career, including " With Or Without You ", "One", " Beautiful Day ", "Sunday Bloody Sunday" and " Invisible ", for a musical reimagining resulting in a completely new recording of each track, to include the arrangements and, in some cases, new lyrics.The Edge said of the project: "Music allows you to time travel, and we became curious to find out what it would be like to bring our early songs back with us to the present day and give them the benefit, or otherwise, of a 21st century reimagining.What started out as an experiment quickly developed into a personal obsession as so many of our songs yielded to a new interpretation. Intimacy replaced post punk urgency. New tempos, new keys, and in some cases new chords and new lyrics arrived. A great song, it turns out is kind of indestructible.The process of selecting which songs to revisit started with a series of demos. I looked at how a song would hang together if all but the bare essential elements were taken away. The other main aim was to find ways to bring intimacy into the songs, as most of them were originally written with live concert performance in mind.Reviewing these sketch recordings with producer Bob Ezrin, it was very easy to see the ones that worked straight off the bat and those that needed more work. We all got into the sensibility of less is more."The 40 newly recorded tracks are collected together under each of the four band member names across four separate 'albums', with The Edge adding - "Hearing the songs interact, and finding the running orders for the four albums was really thrilling; finding the surprising segues, getting a chance to DJ. Once we had four distinct albums it was easy to see who would be the figurehead for each one."The complete Songs Of Surrender track listing is:Side 1 - The EdgeOneWhere The Streets Have No NameStories For Boys11 O'Clock Tick TockOut Of ControlBeautiful DayBadEvery Breaking WaveWalk On (Ukraine)Pride (In The Name Of Love)Side 2 - LarryWho's Gonna Ride Your Wild HorsesGet Out Of Your Own WayStuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out OfRed Hill Mining TownOrdinary LoveSometimes You Can't Make It On Your OwnInvisibleDirty DayThe Miracle Of Joey RamoneCity Of Blinding LightsSide 3 - AdamVertigoI Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking ForElectrical StormThe FlyIf God Will Send His AngelsDesireUntil The End Of The WorldSong For SomeoneAll I Want Is YouPeace On EarthSide 4 - BonoWith Or Without YouStaySunday Bloody Sunday Lights Of HomeCedarwood RoadI Will FollowTwo Hearts Beat As OneMiracle DrugThe Little Things That Give You Away40



