Chiiild Unveils New Track "Good For Now" Ft. Lucky Daye

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, multi-talented and genre-bending artist Chiiild releases his latest track "Good For Now" featuring GRAMMY Award-winning R&B powerhouse Lucky Daye via Avant Garden/4th & Broadway (Def Jam Recordings, Inc.)/Universal Music. The track will appear on Chiiild's forthcoming album Better Luck in the Next Life, due out March 3, 2023.

This latest release sees Chiiild team up with GRAMMY-winning R&B star Lucky Daye, resulting in a mesmerizing ambient track with rich vocals and an otherworldly atmosphere. The two artists previously collaborated on "Compassion" on Daye's 2022 GRAMMY-nominated album Candydrip.

About the track, Chiiild shares "Sometimes we get caught up in the feelings and start thinking about the future with the hope that the feeling lasts. This song is a reminder that whatever happens, we should be present in the moment because we don't know what tomorrow brings."

Chiiild first announced Better Luck in the Next Life with the release of his single "Bon Voyage." The track offered a first glimpse into the album, which serves as an in-depth exploration of creative freedom, personal equilibrium, and a return home. Chiiild followed this up by releasing his next single "You Get Me (A Final Word)," which premiered on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music in December.

This spring, Chiiild will be embarking on his "Better Luck in the Next Life Tour," kicking off on March 2, 2023, in Santa Ana, CA and stopping in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and many more. The full list of dates can be found below, and tickets are on sale now. For more information, please visit https://chiiild.com/. 

Better Luck In The Next Life will be the follow up project to Chiiild's 2021 debut album Hope for Sale, which upon release was met with critical acclaim from NPR, Complex, NYLON, and more and has amassed over 58 million streams to date. The album was nominated for Alternative Album of the Year at the 2022 JUNO Awards, and Chiiild was also named one of VEVO's 2022 DSCVR Artists to Watch. Chiiild delivered a soulful medley of two of his most well-known songs from this album, "Pirouette" and "Sleepwalking" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! - watch the performance HERE. Prior to Hope for Sale, Chiiild released his debut EP Synthetic Soul in early 2020.

In 2022, Chiiild embarked on Leon Bridges' "The Boundless Tour" for select dates. Previously, Chiiild sold out his debut headline tour in the US, The Apocalyptic Optimistic Tour, which featured festival performances at Lollapalooza, Life Is Beautiful, and Governor's Ball.

CHIIILD "BETTER LUCK IN THE NEXT LIFE TOUR" DATES:
March 2, 2023 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
March 3, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy
March 4, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - M3F Festival
March 7, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
March 8, 2023 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
March 11, 2023 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peacock
March 12, 2023 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Cambridge Room
March 13-18, 2023 - Austin, TX - SXSW
March 19, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Paris at House of Blues - New Orleans
March 21, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5
March 22, 2023 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
March 24, 2023 - Washington, D.C. - Union Stage
March 25, 2023 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom
March 27, 2023 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
March 29, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre
March 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
April 1, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern
April 2, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
April 6, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
April 7, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
April 8, 2023 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
April 11, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent






