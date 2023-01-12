Chart-Topping Up-And-Coming Artist d4vd Announces "The Root Of It All" Tour - His Debut Run Of Shows In Select Cities





d4vd emerged as a visionary artist only one year after he began writing and recording heart-piercing tracks alone in his sister's closet in Houston, Texas. d4vd gained his now-eclectic taste in rap and indie music from internet wormholes and fan-made Fortnite videos on YouTube, which he also started creating as a homeschooled teenager. As an avid player who has amassed over fifty thousand subscribers on his gaming channel, he noticed that the songs in his game montages were getting copyright strikes, and his mother suggested that he should write his own original music as a solution. This motivated d4vd to start recording his own tracks after discovering an easy-to-use music-making app called BandLab. He's released a smattering of singles touching everything from indie-alternative to pop to R&B, and the 17-year-old, born New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hailing from Houston, Texas, rising 17-year-old singer-songwriter d4vd announces "The Root of it All" tour - his debut run of headlining dates in select cities that will kick off in February. Full tour routing below. Tickets will go on-sale on Friday, January 13.The newly announced tour follows a massively successful year for the burgeoning artist signed to Darkroom/Interscope Records. In 2022, d4vd released two highly acclaimed chart-climbing singles, the grungy, guitar-driven breakup anthem " Romantic Homicide " (spending its 18th week on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaking at #1 on Spotify's US Viral chart) and slow-building beachy ballad " Here With Me "- which is in its 11th week rounding out the top 10 on Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.After facing copyright strikes on his gaming youtube channel, d4vd began recording his own music inside his sister's closet on the app BandLab. He stays true to his DIY beginnings as he continues to release genre-defying singles with influences ranging from R&B to Indie Rock.This February, d4vd will kick off his debut headlining run at White Oak Music Hall in his hometown of Houston (Feb 17) before making his way to The Echo in Los Angeles (Feb 21). He then stops at The Lower Third in London (Feb 21) before closing the run of tour dates at Baby's All Right in New York (March 3).D4VD HEADLINE TOUR DATES:Feb 17 - White Oak Music Hall (upstairs) - Houston, TXFeb 21 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CAFeb 28 - The Lower Third - London, UKMarch 3 - Baby's All Right - New York, NYMore to come from d4vd in 2023.d4vd emerged as a visionary artist only one year after he began writing and recording heart-piercing tracks alone in his sister's closet in Houston, Texas. d4vd gained his now-eclectic taste in rap and indie music from internet wormholes and fan-made Fortnite videos on YouTube, which he also started creating as a homeschooled teenager. As an avid player who has amassed over fifty thousand subscribers on his gaming channel, he noticed that the songs in his game montages were getting copyright strikes, and his mother suggested that he should write his own original music as a solution. This motivated d4vd to start recording his own tracks after discovering an easy-to-use music-making app called BandLab. He's released a smattering of singles touching everything from indie-alternative to pop to R&B, and the 17-year-old, born David Burke, scored a breakout hit in summer 2022 with the melancholic indie rock song"Romantic Homicide," whose brutally honest lyrics about heartbreak and resentment have connected with hundreds of thousands of listeners. His slow-building beachy ballad, " Here With Me " also climbed the charts, establishing d4vd as a genre-defying newcomer. d4vd's intuitive command of lyricism stems from his years of scribbling raps and poems in his journal since childhood and his versatile interests shine in his music, drawing primarily from manga for his "real and grounded" narratives. "Romantic Homicide," a song recorded entirely on an iPhone, reached No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and led to d4vd signing to Darkroom/Interscope before d4vd even graduated high school.



