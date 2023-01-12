Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 12/01/2023

Dope Unveil New Track 'Misery' Featuring Drama Club

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With 2023 just eleven days old, New York City electro metal heads Dope are back with their latest music video from the upcoming album Blood Money Part Zer0 - scheduled for release on February 24th. The track "Misery" showcases another guest appearance by mastermind Edsel Dope's alternative project, Drama Club.

The music video - directed by Edsel Dope and Co-Directed by Matt Zane - features the Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow performing stunts from their macabre sideshow. The circus has gained renown around the globe for their death-defying stunts and visual oddities. "Misery" is available via all streaming services and the visually captivating video can be seen below.

Recently , Dope announced the track listing and album cover for the upcoming album, Blood Money Part Zer0. The band has already released the songs: "Believe (Feat. Drama Club)," "f It Up," "No Respect" and "Best Of Me" featuring UFC superstar Juliana "Killer" Miller.

Blood Money Part Zer0 is the band's first release in 7 years and is the follow up to 2016's highly successful Blood Money Part 1, which debuted at #27 on the Billboard top 200, selling over 15K units in its first week. Dope has sold more than a million combined albums and have amassed an incredible audience of nearly 2-million monthly listeners on Spotify, while racking up more than 130 million plays on their cult classic "Die MF Die."

In a move to demonstrate the bands sincere appreciation to their loyal fanbase for more than 2 decades, the band is giving away Blood Money Part Zer0 for FREE digitally. Longtime fans, curious listeners and people that enjoy gratis music can sign up to download the album for free on the band's website. A physical pre-order will also be available on the band's website for fans that want to purchase the new album in various physical available here: www.DopeTheBand.com.






