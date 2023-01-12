Powerwolf Announces More USA Performances





With these February performances in New York City and Montreal already sold out and Worcester, MA's ticket counts dangerously low, POWERWOLF now offer even more chances to join the fun in



These dates in February and March will be the very first time that North American POWERWOLF fans will get their chance to feed the need for the 'Wolf - live and in person! POWERWOLF is internationally renowned for their colossal, breathtaking world-class stage shows, so come see what all of the buzz is about and feast your eyes on one of the most impressive live spectacles in heavy music!



POWERWOLF Confirmed Live Dates:

Live in North

2/23/2023: New York, NY @ The Palladium

2/24/2023: Montreal, QC @ M TELUS

2/25/2023: Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

3/20/2023: Dallas, TX @ The Factory

3/22/2023: Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

3/24/2023: San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

3/25/2023: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern



Exclusive Interludium Release Show:

4/6/2023: Köln, Germany @ Palladium



Confirmed Festivals:

6/2-4/2023: Pilzen, Czech Republic @ Metalfest

6/4/2023: Hungary @ Barba Negra Open Air

6/6/2023: Romania @ Romexpo

6/7-10/2023: Austria @ Nova Rock Festival

6/17/2023: France @ Hellfest Open Air

6/22-24/2023: Norway @ Tons of Rock

6/28-7/1/2023: Spain @ Resurrection Fest

7/15/2023: Saarbrücken, Germany @ SB Open Air

8/11-13/2023: Belgium @ Alcatraz Festival

8/16-19/2023: Germany @ Summer Breeze Festival

8/17-19/2023: Germany @ Reload Festival

