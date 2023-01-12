mmeadows Shares New Single 'Working On Me'





First premiered via Under the Radar, the track is an ode to self improvement. As Slipp notes, the song found its way onto the album through its strong resonance with the duo's audience: "Working On Me" is the only song on 'Light Moves Around You' that was not written in the early spring months of 2020, but some time before. I wondered if it would fit in.



The more we played it live this past year, the more audiences connected with it, and we realized that people were drawn to the message. Without getting bogged down in metaphor, the words are plain spoken and clear: I'm trying to become the best version of myself. Witnessing this sentiment resonate in a crowd is a salve for me, and I hope the recording offers the same to others."



Indeed, from its mellow beginning through to the swell and strength of its finale, the track soothes and inspires.



For Slipp and Kamen-Green, mmeadows is a means of survival, an outlet to anchor themselves from the currents of life. "Kristin and I speak different 'technical' musical languages. But we are completely aligned in what we hear sonically and emotionally," says Kamen-Green.



"We rarely disagree on the direction of a song," adds Slipp. Fluid and rhythmic, organic and electronic, their singular alt-pop songcraft is the synthesis of complementary talents, mutual trust, and years of partnership. Light Moves Around You reflects this connection; a dynamic and deeply-honed collection of pop songs that silence chaos and celebrate the tender acts of making space and taking care as heard on previously released singles "Baby-By," "Light Moves Around You," "You Should Know By Now," and "By Design."



