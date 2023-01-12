Nashville Music Producer Tony Mantor To Co-Host Podcast In Support Of Autism Awareness





Recently he has signed on to co-host both a podcast and videocast with actress and model, Jill Nicolini. The podcast will be on the PBN network, a top podcast provider heard on all major podcast platforms worldwide.



The show is scheduled to debut Feb 15, 2023 at 3:30 EST, 2:30 CST. Tony says, "The goal of this podcast is creating higher awareness and greater understanding of the needs of charities that work tirelessly on a daily basis to help the Autistic community."



Airplay of the song, promoting optimism and self-awareness, coupled with interviews in the U.S., Canada, Australia,



Mantor has a long lineage of success in the music industry as an artist, manager, record label CEO, and producer. He has a history of developing emerging artists and songwriters, as well as producing projects with legacy recording artists and stars of TV and the big screen. He not only has released Billboard and Cashbox-charting singles as a solo artist, he also has produced over 40 charting records on Billboard, MusicRow, and Mediabase... spanning the genres of country, R&B, AC, Pop, and Jazz. He has won awards as an artist manager and label CEO. His expertise in the industry led him to take part in "The Session Players", an in-studio documentary.



Tony has long been an advocate for positivity on his social media accounts. He understands the determination that it takes to attain your dreams. His hope is that the message in his music video will help at least one person to be motivated to keep striving for their goals/dreams.



While working on his soon to be released projects from Donny Most and Debby Campbell he says, "My goal is to use my platform to help those who need help. I can not think of a better way to do it than promoting a worldwide message through music."

