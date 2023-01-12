Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 12/01/2023

ASIA 'Fantasia Live In Tokyo 2007' 3 LP Set

ASIA 'Fantasia Live In Tokyo 2007' 3 LP Set

Hot Songs Around The World

I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
428 entries in 26 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
318 entries in 25 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1124 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
323 entries in 21 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
251 entries in 19 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
974 entries in 25 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
194 entries in 23 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
360 entries in 20 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
849 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
340 entries in 16 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
333 entries in 14 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
339 entries in 21 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
197 entries in 11 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pilato Entertainment: Multi-platinum selling English supergroup ASIA announce they are to release for the first time ever on vinyl ASIA 'FANTASIA, LIVE IN TOKYO 2007' as a 3LP set. Recorded on Asia's 25th anniversary tour, and featuring the original line-up, FANTASIA, LIVE IN TOKYO 2007 is to be issued on vinyl as a 3LP set with booklet, including band photos, and sleeve notes through BMG Records on February 24th.
Pre-order it here:-  https://asiaband.lnk.to/fantasia3LPPR.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of ASIA's formation, this exciting 18-track live show from their 2007 world tour features the reformed original line-up pooling the talents of lead vocalist/bassist John Wetton, Steve Howe (guitars), Geoff Downes (keyboards) and drummer Carl Palmer.

The setlist focusses on their globally successful 1982 debut album Asia featuring key tracks Only Time Will Tell, Sole Survivor and their anthem Heat Of The Moment along with tracks from Alpha and one song each from the band members' previous bands - Video Killed The Radio Star, Roundabout, Fanfare For The Common Man and The Court Of The Crimson King. Album artwork is by legendary designer Roger Dean.
About ASIA

Pooling the talents of John Wetton, Carl Palmer, Geoff Downes and Steve Howe, ASIA immediately became the epitome of a supergroup of rock aristocracy and the natural heir to its members' legendary bands of the 70s - King Crimson, Emerson Lake & Palmer, The Buggles and Yes.

Leaving behind their progressive roots, ASIA embraced the commercial FM rock sound and took the new MTV video channel, by storm. Heat Of The Moment was a world-wide monster smash and their 1982 debut album spent 9 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard chart. Asia became the biggest selling album of the year and world tour dates sold out.

A second album, Alpha, was released in 1983. The four original members reconvened in 2006 for a world tour and the album Phoenix followed. The members came together again to record Omega in 2010 and XXX in 2012. Steve Howe stepped back from ASIA to concentrate on his work with YES and was absent for 2014's Gravitas. Following this tour came the news of John Wetton's treatment for cancer, a fight he sadly lost in 2017.
Website: https://originalasia.com/
Facebook - Original Asia
Twitter - @OriginalAsia
Instagram - asiatheband






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0107231 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016341209411621 secs