Singer-Songwriter Tom Speight Releases A Bewitching New Single 'The One'

www.facebook.com/TomSpeightMusic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, London-based singer-songwriter Tom Speight loads a new reel onto the film projector, opening up a new chapter in his ever-evolving catalogue of transcendent hits. As the film leader counts down to 0, the title credits roll through to Tom's latest single, 'The One'. Already achieving over 200 million streams and 1 million monthly listeners on all streaming platforms, the latest single will be released on the 13th of January, 2023, via Nettwerk Music. 'The One' is a single filled with a gut-wrenching heartache that will leave you at the edge of your seat. Injected with an eruption of shimmering operatic strings and irresistible melodies, 'The One' is a resilient lead single that overflows with an alluring mystique. Despite being built around the thematic tone of a sombre, wistful-longing, the energy in Tom's work still very much remains. Throughout these past six years, we have watched Tom grow and create a name for himself within the world of intimate acoustic anthems. Where his second album took a much bolder and poppier approach, it only makes sense to branch out further into this new soundscape.With two standout albums already under his belt, nods that were once directed towards the likes of Damien Rice, Sufjan Stevens and John Mayer are now diverging towards Dermot Kennedy, Tom Grennan or a lyrically-minded Tom Odell. When you hear that the single has been co-produced and co-written with Carey Willetts who has worked with the likes of Dermot Kennedy and Freya Ridings, you can really begin to see how Tom has thought about bringing this range of influences into his work.Riding the spirited waves of his sophomore album 'Everything's Waiting for You', Tom has seen his numbers feature on both the big and small screen with the likes of To All the Boys, Sex Lives of College Girls, The Voice, Strictly, Masterchef, as well as being the most played artist in 2021's season of Love Island. Tom has featured in TV appearances, sharing both his work and story on the likes of ITV News, Channel 5 News, BBC Breakfast, BBC News, Sky News, and the Sara Cox TV Show, to name but a few, in addition to press accolades from the likes of The Telegraph, The Times, The Metro, and The Daily Mail.Over the years, Tom's work has been celebrated all around the world, with huge support coming from the UK, Australia, Brazil, and Germany. In addition to supporting an incredible line-up of artists that includes the likes of James Bay, Tom Grennan, Stereophonics, Maisie Peters, to name just a few. Having garnered over 200 million streams across his works, Tom is in a perfect position to start looking towards a very bright future.London-based singer/songwriter Tom Speight is a driven talent with a string of EPs and a full-length album under his belt, gaining strong radio support from BBC Radio 2 with seven playlisted records in a row, and over 200 million streams across DSPs. Since 2014, he has gained international recognition from the UK, to Germany to Brazil, headlining shows and supporting some of the biggest acts, from Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol, to Ben Howard and Travis. He's now got a new album in the pipeline. It is bigger, bolder and poppier than the folky Collide and a celebration of living life to the max. A timely reminder to approach every day as an adventure and an invitation to ride alongside him as he travels the world wide-eyed. Recorded with producer Chris Bond in Devon / Rich Turvey in London and featuring contributions from regular collaborators Lydia Clowes and Turin Brakes, the album was written as lockdown loomed and recorded over a socially-distanced summer. Sunny song titles, boisterous guitars, shimmering electronics and lashings of beautiful backing vocals are among its most enticing calling cards.www.instagram.com/tomspeightmusicwww.youtube.com/user/tjspeighttwitter.com/tomspeightmusicopen.spotify.com/artist/02U4dXZhGSo07f66l8JZ91www.facebook.com/TomSpeightMusic



