News
RnB 12/01/2023

Tianna Esperanza Releases New Single 'Lone Child', Announces Debut Album Terror

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BMG recording artist Tianna Esperanza has announced her long-awaited debut album, Terror, to be released February 17 via BMG.
On Terror, Esperanza sings about her lowest moments and the unbridled hope that has come from processing them. "I wanted to honor every part of me," Tianna says of Terror. "I knew that I had a story, and for a lot of artists their debut album can be autobiographical."

As heard on four acclaimed singles released in 2022, Tianna Esperanza embodies a depth of talent and heart well beyond years. Esperanza has released a fifth single ahead of the album release, 'Lone Child', featuring Grammy-nominated artist Valerie June.

On the new single, Tianna said: "'Lone Child' is an expression of my Black American soul, yearning to know my roots and belong. Together, Valerie and I added English verses that explore our feelings on sisterhood, loneliness, and finding your tribe."

'Lone Child' follows Esperanza's earlier singles 'Three Straight Bitches From Hell', 'Princess Slit and the Raincoat Prince', 'Lewis' and 'Terror' which have drawn praise from outlets such as NPR's All Songs Considered, SPIN, UPROXX, Consequence, and more.

Esperanza creates music inspired by legendary artists such as Nina Simone, Public Enemy, and Gil Scott-Heron. Esperanza also happens to be the granddaughter of punk legend Paloma McLardy, who founded the London-based 1970s all-girl punk band The Slits and later played with The Raincoats.

Esperanza will perform songs from Terror on tour with Mick Flannery in February, including an album release show on February 17 at Los Angeles' Hotel Cafe.






