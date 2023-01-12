Memphis Royalty Moneybagg Yo And Glorilla Team Up For New Fiery Duet "On Wat U On"





Over a classic, bass-heavy beat and propulsive piano arrangement, Bagg expresses exasperation about the work it takes to make romance go the distance. "Asking me 'bout b****es in a city that she think I'm f***ing," he spits, "Look dead in her eyes before I lie, I'd rather tell her nothing."GloRilla isn't about to take that disrespect and fires back: "Ain't got s*** to say now huh, dumbass?" As catchy as it is relatable, "On Wat U On" is a surefire hit.



The visualizer takes a literal approach, showing a couple in the midst of a heated argument. Inspired by scenes from the cult classic movie "Baby Boy,"



"On Wat U On" arrives a month after



Prior to that, the hitmaker appeared on the CMG compilation Gangsta Art. One of his contributions, a collaboration with Yo Gotti, Mozzy, and Lil Poppa called "Big League," was chosen as the official song of the 2022 NBA Finals.



In just a few short years,

Now with "On Wat U On," Bagg is poised to add another hit to his stacked discography with a little help from hometown breakout GloRilla. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tennessee rappers Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla join forces for the ferocious new single "On Wat U On," out today via CMG/N-Less/Interscope Records/Universal Music Canada. The ready-made crowd-pleaser, which finds the collaborators trading bars, cleverly breaks down a lover's quarrel. The no-holds-barred track is accompanied by a fiery video that captures a heated argument about trust and infidelity.Over a classic, bass-heavy beat and propulsive piano arrangement, Bagg expresses exasperation about the work it takes to make romance go the distance. "Asking me 'bout b****es in a city that she think I'm f***ing," he spits, "Look dead in her eyes before I lie, I'd rather tell her nothing."GloRilla isn't about to take that disrespect and fires back: "Ain't got s*** to say now huh, dumbass?" As catchy as it is relatable, "On Wat U On" is a surefire hit.The visualizer takes a literal approach, showing a couple in the midst of a heated argument. Inspired by scenes from the cult classic movie "Baby Boy," GloRilla finds a pack of contraceptives in the backseat when they pull up to a drive-thru window and calls out Bagg. The back-and-forth makes its way back to their apartment, and finally outside again, where Glo picks up a large rock and aims for his windshield to truly show her anger."On Wat U On" arrives a month after Moneybagg Yo released his titillating track "Quickie."Prior to that, the hitmaker appeared on the CMG compilation Gangsta Art. One of his contributions, a collaboration with Yo Gotti, Mozzy, and Lil Poppa called "Big League," was chosen as the official song of the 2022 NBA Finals. Moneybagg Yo has also established himself as a supreme scout and developer of talent: his artist BIG30 was recently tapped as part of XXL's latest Freshman Class.In just a few short years, Moneybagg Yo has established himself as one of the hottest voices in the club and on the streets. The rapper has been nominated for Billboard Music Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, received acclaim from publications like Pitchfork and the New York Times, and collaborated with A-list stars like Kanye West, 2 Chainz, and YG — with whom he recently performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.Now with "On Wat U On," Bagg is poised to add another hit to his stacked discography with a little help from hometown breakout GloRilla.



