UtyKay Releases Infectious New Single 'Your Body' Today

YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCBKm9-4mYkJTuFeJHHOagwQ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Afrobeat artist UtyKay, whose real name is Utibe Victor Edet, has released his new single, "Your Body,"off his highly anticipated debut EP, "NEW DAWN DELUXE" which is coming out on Jan 20, 2023. Born in Cross River State, Calabar, in the southern part of Nigeria, but originally hailing from Akwa Ibom State, Uyo.UtyKay's single, "Your Body," is an infectious blend of afro-pop and club-ready beats and is already making waves in Nigeria and beyond, with fans and critics buzzing about the up-and-coming artist. In the single, UtyKay explores the heady and intense experience of falling in love, singing about how one person can completely take over his thoughts and actions. The single, produced by the talented David Tobi Peter (also known as PTD), is available now on all major music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, YouTube, Amazon, and Deezer.But " Your Body " is just the beginning. UtyKay's debut EP, "NEW DAWN DELUXE," is set to drop on January 20th, featuring production from Nigerian heavyweights Blaqnote and Vybe_O, as well as additional tracks that are sure to get fans moving and grooving.Inspired by love and a thirst for success, New Dawn (Deluxe) is a fusion of Afrobeats, RnB with a blend of groovy club-banging sounds. On "NEW DAWN(DELUXE)," the afrobeat singer proves his versatility, songwriting, and delivery skills on the smooth instruments from his producers Blaqnote, PTD, and Vybe O, which makes this project a must-listen-to. In "For You," he expresses his feelings towards his woman, and in "Juju," he assumes that he's enchanted because of his addiction to his woman. In "Your Body," he expresses how crazy it feels as a Gangstar to finally fall in love with a lady that has completely taken over him, that he can't even do or stay without her. In "Gaga" he made clear how he really wants to be outstanding and make money without wanting to think about love but at this point his woman as fallen so deep for him that she can't allow him go. In "Good Vibes," he makes it known that he doesn't have time to waste but is focused on becoming successful as he sings, ''I no get Time to waste, tell me about money no dey waste my Time."I can't wait for everyone to hear the full EP," UtyKay says. "I've poured my heart and soul into these tracks, and I think they capture the energy and excitement of the afrobeat sound. I can't wait for everyone to hear it and join me on this new musical journey."Other artists and producers have also shared their excitement for UtyKay's upcoming release. "I've had the pleasure of working with UtyKay in the studio, and his talent and passion for music truly shine through in every track," says producer Vybe_O. "I can't wait for the world to hear what he's been working on.""UtyKay is a force to be reckoned with in the afrobeat scene," adds fellow artist Wale. "His music is fresh, original, and full of energy. I can't wait to hear more from him."Get ready to fall in love with UtyKay's "Your Body," and stay tuned for the highly anticipated release of "NEW DAWN DELUXE." UtyKay's unique blend of afrobeat, smooth vocals, and catchy beats promises to be a hit with music lovers worldwide.About Utibe Victor Edet, aka UtyKayUtibe Victor Edet, known professionally as UtyKay, is a fast-rising Nigerian Afrobeat singer, songwriter, and record producer. Born on February 23rd, 1997, in Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria, UtyKay was raised by his great-grandmother and trained to be disciplined, hard-working, and focused on his career.UtyKay was deeply invested in art, culture, and music growing up. He attended Lime Light College before relocating to his hometown to study music at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. However, he left school after a few weeks to pursue his music career professionally.UtyKay began his career as a professional record producer and drummer in 2015 when he officially took music as a professional career. He then improved his songwriting and vocals, quickly rising to become one of the best singers in the African music industry. His music, a fusion of Afrobeats with the blend of groovy club-banging sounds, is inspired by love and a thirst for success.UtyKay has released several successful singles, including " For You " and "Juju," and his debut EP, "New Dawn Deluxe," has gained him a lot of attention from fans and critics alike. His unique blend of afrobeat, smooth vocals, and catchy beats promises to be a hit with music lovers worldwide, and with his undeniable talent, UtyKay is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/official.utykay/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/official.UtyKayTwitter: https://twitter.com/UtyKayYouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCBKm9-4mYkJTuFeJHHOagwQ



