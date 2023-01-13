R&B Duo - Father / Son Release Debut Single "Pray For Me"





Father/ Son's first single 'PRAY 4 ME' is only just the beginning of what will come from this duo, from this incredible and natural collaboration. The team has already written, recorded, and are working on the music video for their follow up single. Stay on top of all the latest news and for more great music from Father / Son. Don't miss a beat, subscribe and follow the duo on social media: Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ag.gatling, Twitter https://twitter.com/AG_Gatling, Instagram https://www.instagram.com/ag_gatling/ and on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/@wearethegatlingsourjourney9401 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Father / Son announce the release of their first music video for their new song, "Pray For Me'. Talented R&B artists AG Gatling and 'AMMUNIXON' are a 'father and son duo', both independent artists that came together and decided to collaborate. Both artists are ministers of the gospel, and have now teamed up in music ministry. After coming up with the idea and beginning to work on a project together, the artists' offer, "The feedback has been inspirational and awesome, ﻿especially since we really are a father and son."AG Gatling and his son AMMUNIXON had previously worked on a song together entitled "No One Else Like You" prior to the launch of their Father / Son project. However, the artists' expressed that they did not realize how much fun they would have this time; in the studio, writing, collaborating, and working to create both a song and music video together. The duo advised, they are not finished yet, and they are already working on their next single. The artists' are both inspired and hyped about the response they have received for " Pray For Me ". "The overwhelming support has been truly inspirational to us as artists. The sentiment and love expressed by fans from across the country compels us to move forward and continue in our music ministry. We strive to provide hope and to uplift people everywhere." When asked about what drives them; the real life Father / Son team responded; "In order to achieve IT... you have to keep working on IT."The music video for " Pray For Me " is receiving widespread attention across the U.S. and is currently airing on More Music- MI, Re-Act TV- WI, The Venue TV - AK, Urban Network Connection - IL, No Hit Videos - ME, Music Inner City - WA, Karamel Video Jams- VA / DC, The Bobby T Show - GA, The Hype Show - TX, Video Mix -FL, The Chubb Show/ OKTV - SC/ and in Germany, as well as multiple video on demand and Roku channels as well as various other outlets. The Father / Son duo has been featured on Skope Magazine and Digi Indie and the " Pray For Me " audio track continues to be featured on WGDQ 93.1 FM in Mississippi, through the support of elder and DJ of the area's leading gospel station, Freddie Jackson.Father/ Son's first single 'PRAY 4 ME' is only just the beginning of what will come from this duo, from this incredible and natural collaboration. The team has already written, recorded, and are working on the music video for their follow up single. Stay on top of all the latest news and for more great music from Father / Son. Don't miss a beat, subscribe and follow the duo on social media: Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ag.gatling, Twitter https://twitter.com/AG_Gatling, Instagram https://www.instagram.com/ag_gatling/ and on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/@wearethegatlingsourjourney9401



