Blue Note Records Announces New 2023 Line-Up For The Tone Poet Audiophile Vinyl Reissue Series





Newly announced titles begin March 3 with the release of two under-recognized albums that are available for pre-order now on the Blue Note Store. Pianist Andrew Hill's excellent 1968 session Dance With Death featured his singular compositions performed by a versatile quintet with trumpeter Charles Tolliver, saxophonist Joe Farrell, bassist Victor Sproles, and drummer Billy Higgins. The Remarkable Carmell Jones is a rare gem from the Pacific Jazz catalog recorded in 1961 with the trumpeter Carmell Jones joined by tenor saxophonist Harold Land, pianist Frank Strazzeri, bassist Gary Peacock, and drummer Leon Pettis. The Tone Poet Vinyl Edition of The Remarkable Carmell Jones will include a new essay by Thomas Conrad that elucidates the story behind the album.

"What a supreme pleasure to present the 2023 Tone Poet lineup! Some you'll be familiar with, some you won't," says Harley. "Each one has special meaning for me. These are some of my absolute favorites from the Blue Note family of labels. And every one of these was cut directly from the original analog master tapes."



Tone Poet Audiophile Vinyl Reissue Series - 2023 Release Schedule:



January 6, 2023

ScoLoHoFo (Scofield-Lovano-Holland-Foster) - Oh! (Blue Note, 2002)



February 3, 2023

Donald Byrd - At The Half Note Cafe, Vol. 1 (Blue Note, 1960)



March 3, 2023

Carmell Jones - The Remarkable Carmell Jones (Pacific Jazz, 1961)

Andrew Hill - Dance With Death (Blue Note, 1968)



April 7, 2023



Stanley Turrentine - Mr. Natural (Blue Note, 1964)



May 5, 2023

Gil Evans Orchestra - Great Jazz Standards (Pacific Jazz, 1959)

Freddie Hubbard - Blue Spirits (Blue Note, 1965)



June 2, 2023

Donald Byrd - Slow Drag (Blue Note, 1967)

McCoy Tyner - Time For Tyner (Blue Note, 1968)



July 7, 2023



Hank Mobley - A Caddy For Daddy (Blue Note, 1965)



August 4, 2023

Lee

Duke Pearson - The Right Touch (Blue Note, 1967)





Big John Patton - Let 'Em Roll (Blue Note, 1965)

Wayne Shorter - Schizophrenia (Blue Note, 1967)



October 6, 2023

Herbie Nichols Trio - Herbie Nichols Trio (Blue Note, 1955-56)

Jackie



November 3, 2023

Kenny Burrell - K.B. Blues (Blue Note, 1957)

Jack Wilson - Easterly Winds (Blue Note, 1967)



December 1, 2023

Grant Green - I Want To Hold Your Hand (Blue Note, 1965)

McCoy Tyner - Extensions (Blue Note, 1970) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Blue Note Records has announced the upcoming 2023 line-up for the Tone Poet Audiophile Vinyl Reissue Series. The acclaimed series is produced by the "Tone Poet" Joe Harley and features all-analog, 180g audiophile vinyl reissues that are mastered from the original master tapes by Kevin Gray of Cohearent Audio. Tone Poet vinyl is manufactured at RTI in Camarillo, California, and packaged in deluxe gatefold tip-on jackets. The titles were once again handpicked by Harley and include acknowledged treasures of the Blue Note catalog as well as underrated classics, modern era standouts, and albums from other labels under the Blue Note umbrella including Pacific Jazz.Newly announced titles begin March 3 with the release of two under-recognized albums that are available for pre-order now on the Blue Note Store. Pianist Andrew Hill's excellent 1968 session Dance With Death featured his singular compositions performed by a versatile quintet with trumpeter Charles Tolliver, saxophonist Joe Farrell, bassist Victor Sproles, and drummer Billy Higgins. The Remarkable Carmell Jones is a rare gem from the Pacific Jazz catalog recorded in 1961 with the trumpeter Carmell Jones joined by tenor saxophonist Harold Land, pianist Frank Strazzeri, bassist Gary Peacock, and drummer Leon Pettis. The Tone Poet Vinyl Edition of The Remarkable Carmell Jones will include a new essay by Thomas Conrad that elucidates the story behind the album."What a supreme pleasure to present the 2023 Tone Poet lineup! Some you'll be familiar with, some you won't," says Harley. "Each one has special meaning for me. These are some of my absolute favorites from the Blue Note family of labels. And every one of these was cut directly from the original analog master tapes."Tone Poet Audiophile Vinyl Reissue Series - 2023 Release Schedule:January 6, 2023ScoLoHoFo (Scofield-Lovano-Holland-Foster) - Oh! (Blue Note, 2002)February 3, 2023Donald Byrd - At The Half Note Cafe, Vol. 1 (Blue Note, 1960)March 3, 2023Carmell Jones - The Remarkable Carmell Jones (Pacific Jazz, 1961)Andrew Hill - Dance With Death (Blue Note, 1968)April 7, 2023 Chet Baker - Chet Baker Sings and Plays (Pacific Jazz, 1955)Stanley Turrentine - Mr. Natural (Blue Note, 1964)May 5, 2023Gil Evans Orchestra - Great Jazz Standards (Pacific Jazz, 1959)Freddie Hubbard - Blue Spirits (Blue Note, 1965)June 2, 2023Donald Byrd - Slow Drag (Blue Note, 1967)McCoy Tyner - Time For Tyner (Blue Note, 1968)July 7, 2023 Sonny Clark Trio - Sonny Clark Trio (Blue Note, 1957)Hank Mobley - A Caddy For Daddy (Blue Note, 1965)August 4, 2023Lee Morgan - Infinity (Blue Note, 1965)Duke Pearson - The Right Touch (Blue Note, 1967) September 1, 2023Big John Patton - Let 'Em Roll (Blue Note, 1965)Wayne Shorter - Schizophrenia (Blue Note, 1967)October 6, 2023Herbie Nichols Trio - Herbie Nichols Trio (Blue Note, 1955-56)Jackie McLean - Demon's Dance (Blue Note, 1967)November 3, 2023Kenny Burrell - K.B. Blues (Blue Note, 1957)Jack Wilson - Easterly Winds (Blue Note, 1967)December 1, 2023Grant Green - I Want To Hold Your Hand (Blue Note, 1965)McCoy Tyner - Extensions (Blue Note, 1970)



