Joni Mitchell To Receive The Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song

"Joni Mitchell's music and artistry have left a distinct impression on American culture and internationally, crossing from folk music with a distinctive voice whose songs will stay with us for the ages," Hayden said. "Joni Mitchell's music has so many artists and music lovers all singing her tunes. We are honored to present the Gershwin Prize to this musical genius."



While Mitchell's early music is often categorized as "folk," her sound draws as much from jazz, classical and rock as she crossed various musical genres. Her music often encompasses bespoke tunings and song structures that defy categorization. As a lyricist, she delves deeply into both the personal and political, unafraid to explore the raw reality of living underneath societal norms and time-worn traditions.



Mitchell redefined the role of women musicians. She oversaw all aspects of her albums, including songwriting, arrangements, performance, production and artwork.

"This is a very prestigious award," Mitchell said. "Thank you for honoring me."



Mitchell will receive the Gershwin Prize at an all-star concert in Washington, D.C., on March 1. PBS stations nationwide will premiere the concert - "Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song" - at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, March 31, (check local listings), available via broadcast and on PBS.org and the PBS App as part of the co-produced Emmy Award-winning music series. It will also be available to U.S. Department of Defense locations around the world via the American Forces Network.



"We are very proud to be the home of the Gershwin Prize, and help celebrate the legacy of Joni Mitchell," said Paula Kerger, president and CEO of PBS. "Joni blazed a new trail for singer-songwriters, and her influence continues to echo through the music of some of today's most popular artists. We look forward to sharing this celebration of Joni's artistry and art with our audiences."



"Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song" is a co-production of WETA Washington, D.C.; Ken Ehrlich Productions, Inc.; and the Library of Congress.







Mitchell signed to Reprise Records in 1968, the same year she released her debut, "Song To A Seagull." The albums that followed set a new standard for the marriage of music and lyrics and made her the premier female singer-songwriter of a revolutionary new generation of artists. With songs like "Both Sides, Now," "Chelsea Morning," "Big Yellow Taxi," "Woodstock," and "The Circle Game," Mitchell became a household name.



