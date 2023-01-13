Marcus Gad & Tribe Show Love For Home On 'Long Way Home'





Gad, the rising reggae star from the island nation of New Caledonia, returns here to work with his usual backing band, Tribe, for a more organic, roots oriented sound. A warm contrast from his last project where he and his producer Tamal dived into modern, programmed beats on the Brave New World album (2021).



This track is a love song of sorts for Gad's home Pacific Island nation of New Caledonia. Watch the video below (though be warned that viewing during winter in the Northern Hemisphere may cause extreme longing for the beautiful vistas of the Pacific).



"'Long Way Home' is a song I wrote for my country, my island, when I was far away and felt the distance the most," Marcus says. "When you're away from home, surprisingly realistic memories sometimes pop up. They take on various forms: the smell of freshly squeezed kava, the texture of laterite gravel under one's foot, the particular light of sunrise on a Pacific island, or the intonation of an Elder telling a tale in a local dialect. So many things that bring me back to my land despite the distance that separates me from it..."



Ready For Battle comes out on February 10, in a partnership between Easy Star Records and France's BACO Music. Look for more videos to come around release. Marcus Gad & Tribe will be actively touring in Europe throughout the spring and summer festival season, with North American dates in sight sometime after that.




