News
Pop / Rock 13/01/2023

None Sunshine Releases Empowering Single 'Stumble'

None Sunshine Releases Empowering Single 'Stumble'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) NONĒ SUNSHINE - the alternative intersection of geographically split friends Derek Hyde and Thomas Scott Laird - have released "Stumble," a heartfelt call to arms to remain resilient and persistent, despite the inevitable wear and tear of whatever path you take to your desired outcome.

A reminder that "flying takes its toll while we learn to glide," "Stumble" is about the journey to anything important to you. The track highlights the importance of self-determination in remaining motivated and encourages listeners to overcome the momentary setbacks that might overshadow your end goal.

Fueled by melodic guitar and poignant lyrics, "Stumble" follows the forward-thinking blueprint of "Beautiful" and "Everything She Said," previously released by NONĒ SUNSHINE in 2022, while expanding on the band's vibrant, rock-centered, razor-sharp arena rock sound.

NONĒ SUNSHINE is two decades in the making. Hyde and Laird found an immediate kinship after discovering each other through a musician's classified ad in Denver's Westword. Learning that they shared a similar lens in how they viewed the world, the connection between them would blossom into friendship. Although life and distance would ultimately get in the way of the full launch they desired, the pair would continue to write songs together.

As time and technology progressed, the duo opted to leverage the availability of new tools like Logic Pro X, the Universal Audio suite, Soundbetter, and Fiverr, to bring their full musical vision to life. NONĒ SUNSHINE was officially put into motion, and the outcome was as Hyde and Laird had pictured for over 20 years.

The pair shared the stage with Sponge for their first live performance in April 2022. Shortly after, they launched their energetic, tongue-in-cheek debut single, S.O.S., mixed by Chris Sheldon (Foo Fighters, Pixies, Garbage) and positioned to record and release their debut LP.

Alongside "Stumble," their forthcoming LP will feature their previous single, "Everything She Said" and "Beautiful" and is set to be released later this year. "Stumble" is now available for streaming and download on all digital platforms.






