News
Pop / Rock 16/01/2023

Madonna Releases 'Madame X' International Deluxe

Madonna Releases 'Madame X' International Deluxe

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Madonna has released the international deluxe edition of her 2019 album, "Madame X." The new release features the album's 15 original tracks, along with three bonus tracks from CD2 of the original release that had not previously been released on digital platforms. The album also features the definitive studio version of "Back That Up To The Beat," after Madonna recently released the demo version.

Madonna had a busy 2022, releasing FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: 50 NUMBER ONES, a 50-track remix collection that explores the singer's dominance on the Billboard Dance Club Chart for over forty years.

In August 2021, Madonna and Warner Music Group announced a new partnership for publishing and recorded music, as well as a career-spanning multi-year series of releases that will revisit her whole catalog of forward-thinking music.

2022 marks the 40th anniversary of Madonna's recording debut, and this series of releases arrives both as celebration of that impressive body of work, and highlights how, all along the way, she's remained ahead of the curve, always seeking out new sounds and pushing pop forward. With songs like "Frozen (Fireboy DML Remix)," she proves that she's intending to keep doing that for a long time to come.






