News
Pop / Rock 16/01/2023

Sounds On The Couch To Release 'Independent Discovery (volume 1)' In February 2023

Sounds On The Couch To Release 'Independent Discovery (volume 1)' In February 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Australian based indie music community, Sounds On The Couch has announced the release of its first digital compilation album, 'Independent Discovery (Volume 1)', set to drop on February 1st.

The album features a diverse range of emerging and established independent artists from across the globe, showcasing a vibrant and eclectic mix of genres, including indie rock, indie-pop, singer-songwriter, R&B, and more.

"We are thrilled to be releasing this compilation, which represents some of the best of the independent and emerging music scene," said founder, Karen Harding. "We've spent the past few years building this incredible community of artists and this album is representative of the amazing talent and creativity throughout the community and the independent scene. We truly can't wait for the world to hear it."

The album includes tracks from a variety of artists, including the likes of divine&acajou, Elisha Andres, ENNA, Jason Justly, Kaiyah Mercedes, Madi Leeds, Matthew McMahon, Minhy, Ollie Twohill, Patrick McArdle, Riley Cooper and Tillerman Pete.

Sounds On The Couch began in April 2020 by founder and independent singer-songwriter, Karen Harding, as a way for artists to connect with audiences when Covid-19 was limiting the ability for musicians to play live shows.

Since this time, the platform has evolved into a community of independent artists, moving towards a common goal, and provides publicity through an online magazine, playlists and YouTube channel, as well as providing periodic workshops and resources to support independent and emerging artists.
"Independent Discovery (Volume 1)" is available for pre-order now and will be available for streaming and purchase on all major platforms starting February 1st.






