Andy Grammer's New Track "These Tears" Out Now





"Letting go…is hard work. I actually thrive with most kinds of hard work. Tell me how many miles to run, I'll do it. Tell me how many songs I have to write to chase excellence, I'll crush it. Hard work and achievement have always been my comfort zone," said Grammer. "But letting go isn't something you can achieve, crush, or master. It's more of a slow burn, an acceptance, a daily release in small doses. If you are letting something or someone go at the moment, I feel you, I'm with you, I wrote this song for you."



These tears mean

I'm letting you go

I'm learning how to be alone

I'm broken but give it time

I'm gonna be alright



The official music video for "These Tears" was also released today and can be viewed HERE. The video, directed by



Inspiring fans around the world, Grammer has over 3B global streams under his belt and a social media footprint of over 4M followers. He most recently performed on national television at the 100th



Last year, Grammer also performed at the 2022 Carousel of Hope Ball in support of the Children's Diabetes Foundation. He was also recognized by Claire's Place Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis Support ('Clarity Impact Award') and by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America ('Defender of Potential' Award) for the incredible impact his work and generosity have made in the world. He is an advocate for mental health awareness and has spoken at high-profile events including Mental Health America's 2022 Annual Conference as the keynote speaker as well as the Indianapolis Colts' "Beyond the Sidelines" benefitting Kicking the Stigma. In addition, he appeared on an episode of To Write Love On Her Arm's podcast for Mental Health Day and occasionally appears as a guest host on the popular Man Enough podcast.

His new album is due later in 2023. For tour dates and more, visit AndyGrammer.com.



