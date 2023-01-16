Grammy Best New Artist Nominee Samara Joy Shares "Can't Get Out Of This Mood (Duo Version)" Ft. Gerald Clayton





February 20 - Palm Springs, CA - Smoke Tree Ranch New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, "once in a generation" vocalist Samara Joy unveils a piano-vocal duo rendition of "Can't Get Out of This Mood," the lead single from her GRAMMY-nominated album Linger Awhile, out now on Verve. Featuring four-time GRAMMY-nominated pianist Gerald Clayton, the new track highlights Samara's "rich, buttery vocals" (Billboard), "breathtaking technique" (Boston Globe), and "youthful exuberance" (WRTI) that have earned the 23-year-old two nominations at the upcoming 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album. Adding to her breakout year, Samara Joy has also received a nomination for Outstanding Jazz Album (Vocal) at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards.2022 found Samara Joy dazzling crowds at jazz clubs, festivals, and cultural institutions across the globe, including her "glowing, auspicious debut" (NPR) at the 2022 Newport Jazz Festival, and performing on NBC's Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The New York Times praised the "silky-voiced rising star" for "helping jazz take a youthful turn" while NPR All Things Considered named her a "classic jazz singer from a new generation." Samara's Verve Records debut album Linger Awhile, in addition to earning GRAMMY and NAACP nominations, was spotlighted on "Best of The Year" lists by the New York Times, Rolling Stone, Downbeat, Ebony, Philadelphia Inquirer, Boston Globe, Chicago Tribune, Slate, JazzTimes, WBGO, WRTI, KEXP, and more.At just 23 years old, Samara possesses a unique ability to reinvigorate beloved songs and standards for a fresh audience, as evidenced by her proliferating TikTok following. Music has always been a guiding presence within the Bronx native's family. Her grandparents, Elder Goldwire and Ruth McLendon, led the well-known Philadelphia-based gospel group, The Savettes, and her father toured with the renowned Andrae Crouch. Although Samara relished the process of digging through music history from early childhood, it wasn't until she was asked to sit in with her high school jazz band that she discovered her passion for the genre. Samara took home the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition prize while earning her degree from SUNY Purchase's jazz studies program and eventually graduated as the Ella Fitzgerald Scholar.Before heading to the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards® on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, Samara will perform at "Verve at Winter Jazzfest" in NYC on January 16. Next month, she'll return to her hometown crowd for special performances around Valentine's Day at the Blue Note. Full tour schedule below. Additional 2023 dates TBA.Samara Joy 2023 Tour Dates:January 15 - Flushing, NY - Kupferberg Center For The ArtsJanuary 16 - New York, NY - LPR (Verve At Winter Jazzfest (W/ Brandee Younger, Julius Rodriguez)January 19 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto TheatreJanuary 21 - Scottsdale, AZ - Ravenscroft HallFebruary 11 - Northridge, CA - Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (Samara Joy W/ The Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra)February 14-15 - New York, NY - Blue Note Jazz Club (Samara Joy Presents Valentines Day)February 16 - Madison, WI - Wisconsin Union TheaterFebruary 17 - Germantown, TN - Germantown Performing Arts CenterFebruary 19 - Palm Springs, CA - Annenberg TheaterFebruary 20 - Palm Springs, CA - Smoke Tree Ranch



