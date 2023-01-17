Ty Brasel Rises Above With New Full-length Album, 'Transcendent' Out On January 23, 2023



IVAV recording artist Ty Brasel is excited to release his fourth album, TRANSCENDENT. Produced by Dove Award-winning engineers Dirty Rice, Joseph Prielozny, and JuiceBangers, the record brings renewed energy to Brasel's signature blend of rap, R&B, and pop."To 'transcend' something, you rise above your limits and overcome whatever's holding you back," says Brasel, who overcame his own struggles - including brushes with crime and substance abuse during his teenage years - to launch a meteoric music career. "That word is reflective of my own life experience. Trauma, fear, and pride can get in the way of you accomplishing your goals. I'm here to show people, using my own life and my own music as an example, that you can always keep going."Stacked with ethereal beats, buzzing bass lines, and high-profile guest appearances such as The WRLDFMS Tony Williams, 1K Phew, Aha Gazelle, Aaron Cole, Foggieraw, and Parris Chariz, TRANSCENDENT furthers the diversity of an eclectic album whose highlights include the timeless R&B melodies of "LOVE?" and the synth-driven modernism of "RIGHT ON TIME," and is the most energetic album of Brasel's catalog. Also featured on the album is fellow IVAV recording artist, Jay-Way, on track 4 titled "MAD 2 THE MAX". Another dynamic duet, "MAD 2 THE MAX" makes room for LeBron shout-outs, synth bass, and tongue-twisting wordplay from Brasel and Jay-Way. "Continuing with the themes of purpose and passion, 'MAD 2 THE MAX is a feel-good banger that is carried by a nonstop flow and a catchy melody," Brasel says proudly. The two recently filmed a music video for the track which is set to release in the coming weeks.Each track finds Brasel not only glorifying his maker, but encouraging others to move past their own obstacles, using his own backstory as proof of God's patience and forgiveness. It's not just a mission statement; it's a rallying cry. The result is an otherworldly album with a human core. An album that lives up to its name. Salvation is never too far away, and Brasel has created another soundtrack for the life-changing journey from tragic circumstances to triumphant redemption. This is what it sounds like to rise above.With more than 85.1 million streams worldwide, Ty Brasel is a contemporary icon of faith-driven hip-hop. He makes music for doubters and believers alike, mixing rap, pop, and R&B influences with lyrics sourced from his own tragedy-to- triumph life story.Raised on the outskirts of Memphis, Brasel grew up searching for an escape, often turning to substance abuse and crime for a temporary break from reality. Things changed once he found God, kickstarting a spiritual shift that saw the young musician abandoning his lifestyle, regaining his passion for life, and signing with Curb Records' hip-hop division, IVAV. Albums like 2018's Destined For Greatness and 2020's The Divine Storm followed. Brasel continued his sonic with 2021's Destiny, Vol. 1, then hit a newfound creative peak with his fourth release, TRANSCENDENT, in 2023.




