RnB 17/01/2023

Master P & Snoop Dogg Celebrate Diversity For MLK Day With Snoop Cereal At Post

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) HAPPY MLK DAY Snoop Dogg and Master P are the first black-owned cereal company with a national distribution deal. Post Brands believed in the vision and partnered with Broadus Foods on its mission to add diversity to the breakfast foods category. Snoop Cereal has three new flavors hitting grocery store shelves nationwide in June of 2023: Fruity Hoopz, Cinnamon Toasteez, and Frosted Drizzlers. The cereal brand character is Captain Ace, aka The Kobe of Cereal.

The two icons make history as they build a family brand and create economic empowerment. Percy Miller says, "Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made sacrifices to create opportunities that many of us can benefit from today. We are dream chasers because of him, and we think outside the box. We've come a long way; we're not just consumers.

Master P and Snoop came together to start Broadus Foods in honor of Snoop's Mother. Master P has been in the grocery business with other ventures, but Broadus Foods is the duo's collaboration. Look for Broadus foods in the breakfast aisle in your grocery store.
