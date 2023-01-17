Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 17/01/2023

Rachael & Vilray Releases New Album 'I Love A Love Song!'

Pop / Rock 17/01/2023

Rachael & Vilray Releases New Album 'I Love A Love Song!'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) I Love a Love Song!, the new album from Rachael & Vilray, the duo of singer/songwriter Rachael Price (Lake Street Dive) and guitarist/singer/songwriter Vilray, is out now on Nonesuch Records to critical praise.

In addition, an exclusive sky-blue vinyl edition of the album is available for purchase in the Nonesuch Store where CD and vinyl orders include an exclusive autographed print.

On Monday, the duo returned to "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to perform their new track "Is a Good Man Real?" backed by The Late Show Band. In addition, Rachael & Vilray played "Is A Good Man Real?," "Just Me This Year" and "Just Two" on "CBS Saturday Morning" while also appearing on Jools Holland's BBC Two New Year's Eve special "Jools' Annual Hootenanny."

In celebration of the new release, Rachael & Vilray are set to play a headline set with a full band at New York's Music Hall of Williamsburg on February 24. The show follows their special sold-out run of dates at the famed Café Carlyle this past November. Tickets are on sale now here.

The duo is also debuting a live performance video of their track "Hate is the Basis (of Love)."

Combining Rachael Price's singular voice with Vilray's knack for songwriting, I Love a Love Song! showcases Rachael & Vilray's sonic evolution as this new project incorporates an elevated full band ensemble. The duo has deeply absorbed the work from their jazz predecessors, taking the best of the past and creating something new.

Recorded at United Recording in Los Angeles, the twelve-track album was produced, engineered and mixed by Dan Knobler (Allison Russell) and features arrangements from Jacob Zimmerman. All songs were written by Vilray except for the 1930's classic "Goodnight My Love," which was written by Mack Gordon and Harry Revel.

Rachael Price and Vilray began performing together in 2015, although they first met in 2003 as students at the New England Conservatory of Music. Vilray formed a couple of bands with Price's soon-to-be bandmates in Lake Street Dive. Price recalls he had a nimble mind and quick wit when it came to lyrics.

It was more than a decade later that Price and Vilray began to collaborate. She had been on the road much of each year with Lake Street Dive and he had been developing his own solo act, centered around just voice and guitar.

In 2019, Rachael & Vilray released their self-titled debut album via Nonesuch Records to critical praise; NPR says, "She can sing anything; he can play anything...Tin Pan Alley meets the Lower East Side in a smoky bar, in songs with a twist of humor." The duo performed two songs from their debut-"At Your Mother's House" and "Do Friends Fall in Love"-on the "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."






