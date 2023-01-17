Harry Styles To Perform At BRITs!





Holding the title of having the biggest selling UK album and single of 2022,



Harry is equally renowned as an incredible live performer. His Love On Tour shows started in the US in



Nominations for the 2023 BRIT Awards were announced last week, with Harry and



The winners of the four genre categories - Rock/Alternative Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act, Pop/R&B Act - will be determined by a public vote via TikTok, which will open this coming



The BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday 11th February - the first time the show will be held on a Saturday in its history - broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from The O2 arena, and hosted by Mo Gilligan. LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Harry, who is nominated for four BRIT awards this year: Mastercard Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Pop/R&B Act, will join the already-announced Wet Leg and Sam Smith & Kim Petras.Holding the title of having the biggest selling UK album and single of 2022, Harry Styles has established himself as one of the biggest and most influential artists in music. Harry's House was released in May of last year, debuting at No. 1 on the UK Album Charts, US Billboard 200 and over 12 countries around the world - and has remained in the UK Top Ten Album Chart since release. His self-titled debut solo album became one of the world's top-ten best-selling albums of the year and had the biggest first week of sales by a male artist in history. His second album, Fine Line, topped the Billboard 200 when it was released, making it Harry's second US Number One album, and made chart history providing the biggest sales week for a solo UK male artist since Nielsen Music began electronically trading sales data in 1991. Since launching his solo career, he has gained prestigious accolades including, two BRIT awards, a Grammy award, an Ivor Novello Award, an American Music Award and many others across the world, in addition to being the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue Magazine.Harry is equally renowned as an incredible live performer. His Love On Tour shows started in the US in September 2021 and since then he has played to a combined audience of more than two million people. Love On Tour will continue worldwide this summer, arriving in Europe in May supported by Wet Leg, hitting UK shores on June 11 in Glasgow going on to play four nights at Wembley Stadium.Nominations for the 2023 BRIT Awards were announced last week, with Harry and Wet Leg both nominated for four awards. Other artists nominated for multiple awards include Aitch, Arctic Monkeys, Beyoncé, Cat Burns, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Eliza Rose, Lizzo, Nova Twins, Sam Smith, Stormzy, Taylor Swift.The winners of the four genre categories - Rock/Alternative Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act, Pop/R&B Act - will be determined by a public vote via TikTok, which will open this coming Thursday 19th January at midday.The BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday 11th February - the first time the show will be held on a Saturday in its history - broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from The O2 arena, and hosted by Mo Gilligan.



