You Me At Six Announced As TikTok Uk's #AltMusic Featured Artist

New to TikTok and want to check out #AltMusic? Getting involved couldn't be easier. Simply download the app for free via the Apple App Store, Google Play or Amazon! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emo is back. But did it ever really go away?We are proud to announce You Me At Six as our next #AltMusic featured artist on TikTok. Whilst the band are gearing up to celebrate the release of their new album Truth Decay on February 10th, we couldn't be happier to be showcasing the British rockers who've been championing emo and alternative music with our community.Over the last two years, alternative music, in particular rock, emo and pop punk have been surging on the platform. The creative community regularly expresses their love of all things alternative, including their favourite bands, gigs and memories that shaped them.To celebrate this, TikTok UK launched #AltMusic, the third in a series of evergreen Genre Hashtags to be placed centre stage on the platform. In a short time, #AltMusic has become a hub for music fans to discover the best alternative artists, culture, accounts, content and music, with over 321 million views.Speaking on being TikTok UK's featured artist, You Me At Six said: "We're really grateful to be featured in the #AltMusic campaign in January. TikTok has been a great way for us to connect with our fans around the world as well as the alt music and emo lovers on the platform." You Me At Six are no strangers to TikTok, regularly posting visually striking content to tease new music alongside personal and insightful videos ranging from the day to day of life on the road, fan competitions, throwbacks to behind the scenes studio footage. Alt music scenes are close-knit, and TikTok is no different, with users reminiscing their favourite rock memories of the past whilst celebrating their favourite new music on the platform.TikTok users are able to find new #AltMusic content on TikTok each month, with a brand new #AltMusic microsite, playlists, artist LIVEs and much more. The hub shines light on a diverse range of alternative artists on TikTok, such as Bears in Trees, Beabadoobee, Crawlers, Wet Leg and Rachel Chinouriri.New to TikTok and want to check out #AltMusic? Getting involved couldn't be easier. Simply download the app for free via the Apple App Store, Google Play or Amazon!



