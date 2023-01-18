Sophia Dias Proves She Is Indeed Bulletproof Through Prose And Music





Sophia's new album and book both share the title "Bullet-Proof", and both share vivid illustrations of her vitriolic past, which took over a decade for her to escape. The album was co-produced by Clive Hunt, and backed by leading Jamaican musicians at Tuff Gong Studio in Kingston, Jamaica. This musical collaboration was a match made in heaven that allowed



"It's really a story of hope, no matter what trials you may be facing there is a possibility of healing. The trauma and suffering that I endured and rose above it through inner strength, God's blessings and help from people across the globe is a testimony to inspire others -



Even though



"BULLET-PROOF does not define me. It is a closed chapter. I pray to God daily, that I have inspired others to survive." -



Being an inspiration to others is the driving force behind Sophia's mission. The future is limitless for her. Currently, she is developing a film based on her story. She's working closely with screenwriter Ranelle Golden to bring the movie version of Bullet-Proof to life.



"Women are capable of enduring much more than we think we can. 'Bullet-Proof' is a relatable story which will connect with many women out there."

-



Now is the perfect time to experience New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Samera Entertainment gives you an intimate look at the new album and book from Sophia Dias. Based in Chicago, Sophia Dias has been working hard as a designer, author and recording artist for a number of years. As the survivor of an abusive household, Sophia Dias has learned much from her traumatic experiences, and she is now using her newfound freedom to tell her harrowing story through both song and the written word.Sophia's new album and book both share the title "Bullet-Proof", and both share vivid illustrations of her vitriolic past, which took over a decade for her to escape. The album was co-produced by Clive Hunt, and backed by leading Jamaican musicians at Tuff Gong Studio in Kingston, Jamaica. This musical collaboration was a match made in heaven that allowed Sophia to pour her heart and soul into each song on the seven track album."It's really a story of hope, no matter what trials you may be facing there is a possibility of healing. The trauma and suffering that I endured and rose above it through inner strength, God's blessings and help from people across the globe is a testimony to inspire others - Sophia DiasEven though Sophia endured an unconscionable amount of adversity over the last decade, she still managed to withstand her hardships through raw determination and unwavering faith. Due to this endurance, Sophia soon realized that she could inspire others through her example, and that's when the foundation for Bullet-Proof was set."BULLET-PROOF does not define me. It is a closed chapter. I pray to God daily, that I have inspired others to survive." - Sophia DiasBeing an inspiration to others is the driving force behind Sophia's mission. The future is limitless for her. Currently, she is developing a film based on her story. She's working closely with screenwriter Ranelle Golden to bring the movie version of Bullet-Proof to life. Sophia is also at work on a new EP called " Blueprint " with Boysie Caison, Lamont Savory & Sara DeLaurentis. This next album is set to be recorded at Abbey Road recording studio in London, England."Women are capable of enduring much more than we think we can. 'Bullet-Proof' is a relatable story which will connect with many women out there." Sophia DiasNow is the perfect time to experience Sophia Dias's true voice for yourself. The Bullet-Proof book is now available on Amazon, and the album is available to stream on numerous music platforms.



