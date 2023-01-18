Jordan Davis Celebrates 5th Career No 1 With "What My World Spins Around"



A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum CMA award-winning artist/songwriter Jordan Davis earned his fifth career No. 1 single with his co-penned hit, " What My World Spins Around " this week on the Billboard and MediaBase Country Airplay charts."Huge thanks to my friends at country radio and [the MCA] promo team for believing in this song," Davis shared with Billboard. "When Ryan, Matt and I wrote this song, there was always that little feeling in the back of my mind that this one might be special. Pumped that it's connected the way it has."Written by Davis, Ryan Hurd and Matt Dragstrem, " What My World Spins Around " first premiered on the Today Show and was featured on the ACM Honors broadcast. "What My World Spins" around follows Davis' 2x Platinum, multi-week No. 1 "Buy Dirt," which he co-wrote along with his brother, Jacob Davis, and brothers Matt and Josh Jenkins; the same writing team behind Davis' brand-new song "No Time Soon," out this Friday, Jan. 20.In addition to "No Time Soon," "What My World Spins Around," and "Buy Dirt," Davis' highly anticipated upcoming full-length album Bluebird Days, features several recently released tracks including fan-favorites, "Next Thing You Know," "Midnight Crisis" featuring Danielle Bradbery, "Part of It," and more. Bluebird Days is available for pre-order now and is available everywhere Feb. 17.With more than 4 billion career streams to date, Davis has solidified himself in the industry as one of the most in-demand artists and songwriters. Last year, Davis celebrated several touring milestones including back-to-back sold out nights headlining the Ryman Auditorium, which Music Row noted Davis "rises to stardom, shines on Ryman Stage" along with multiple national sold-out headlining dates, plus Davis joined Luke Combs for the Middle of Somewhere Tour. Breakout song " Buy Dirt " featuring Luke Bryan, garnered numerous accolades including wins for NSAI and CMA Song of the Year in addition to Billboard, AMA, iHeart and ACM award nominations and was one of the most streamed songs of the year in 2021 and 2022 with more than 780M global streams to date.Next up, Davis heads to the West Coast for sold-out headlining dates in Denver, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, and Anaheim before heading to perform at C2C in the UK/Europe and tour Australia as well as select dates for the international leg of Thomas Rhett's Bring the Bar To You Tour.A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Jordan Davis is set to release his highly anticipated second full-length album, Bluebird Days, on February 17. Produced by Paul DiGiovanni, the album features 17 songs including his fifth career No. 1 hit, "What My World Spins Around," and his double-platinum multi-week No. 1, " Buy Dirt " (feat. Luke Bryan), which won numerous accolades including CMA and NSAI Song of the Year and earned ACM, AMA, Billboard and iHeart Award nominations. Davis previously notched three consecutive No. 1 hits: Platinum-certified "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot," Double Platinum-certified "Singles You Up" and Platinum-certified "Take It From Me," each featured on his Gold-certified debut album, Home State. Awarded Best New Country Artist at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, he is a two-time nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year and was named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018. Davis has over 4 billion streams worldwide and appeared on Ellen, Good Morning America, TODAY, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and more. He has previously toured with artists including Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts, Old Dominion, and more.



