Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 18/01/2023

Lil Yachty Reveals Release Date For Upcoming Album 'Let's Start Here'

Lil Yachty Reveals Release Date For Upcoming Album 'Let's Start Here'

Hot Songs Around The World

All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
342 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
213 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
869 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
348 entries in 16 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
361 entries in 20 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
333 entries in 14 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
457 entries in 26 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
252 entries in 19 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
340 entries in 21 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
202 entries in 11 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lil Yachty will be released his new studio album, "Let's Start Here," on January 27.
Lil Yachty is a 24-year old Atlanta native, a Grammy-nominated singer, rapper, producer, creative designer, branding genius and fashion icon who smashed onto the scene in 2016 with his debut mixtape Lil Boat.

The sound of his debut mixtape was prophetic, creating a new wave of hip hop while laying out the blueprint for many of today's most popular rap stars to follow. With his finger constantly on the pulse of culture, Lil Yachty has utilized his unmatched sense of what's next to expand his career into other entertainment verticals, and to delve into the business realm.

He has amassed a growing list of projects and investments, including developing a heist movie based on the beloved card game Uno, partnering with Reese's Puffs cereal, launching his own cryptocurrency YachtyCoin, investing in the novel dating-app Lox Club with Bhad Bhabie, partnering with Amazon on a variety show for their new app Amp and more.
With so much on the horizon, Lil Yachty is poised to continue his evolution from rapper to mogul in 2022 and beyond.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0098810 secs // 4 () queries in 0.00097298622131348 secs