Lil Yachty Reveals Release Date For Upcoming Album 'Let's Start Here'

With so much on the horizon, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lil Yachty will be released his new studio album, "Let's Start Here," on January 27. Lil Yachty is a 24-year old Atlanta native, a Grammy-nominated singer, rapper, producer, creative designer, branding genius and fashion icon who smashed onto the scene in 2016 with his debut mixtape Lil Boat.The sound of his debut mixtape was prophetic, creating a new wave of hip hop while laying out the blueprint for many of today's most popular rap stars to follow. With his finger constantly on the pulse of culture, Lil Yachty has utilized his unmatched sense of what's next to expand his career into other entertainment verticals, and to delve into the business realm.He has amassed a growing list of projects and investments, including developing a heist movie based on the beloved card game Uno, partnering with Reese's Puffs cereal, launching his own cryptocurrency YachtyCoin, investing in the novel dating-app Lox Club with Bhad Bhabie, partnering with Amazon on a variety show for their new app Amp and more.With so much on the horizon, Lil Yachty is poised to continue his evolution from rapper to mogul in 2022 and beyond.



