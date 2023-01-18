Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
18/01/2023

Amazon Music Announce 'Rock Scene Presents You Me At Six'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Amazon Music today announce 'Rock Scene presents You Me At Six' - an intimate in person and livestreamed show at The Garage in Islington on 28th January, featuring exclusive first performances of brand-new tracks from the band's forthcoming album, Truth Decay.

The show will be streamed live on the Amazon Music UK channel on Twitch from 7:30pm GMT and is powered by the Amazon Music global playlist brand, Rock Scene, which champions the most exciting new rock music from around the world. Multi-award nominated presenter and filmmaker, Sophie K, will host the event that will see rising artist, Cody Frost, renowned for their ravepunk style, open for the UK rock quintet.

Fans of one of the UK's most loved rock bands will be given the exclusive opportunity to enter into the world of Truth Decay, You Me At Six's 8th studio album due for release on 10th February. As well as exclusive performances of tracks from You Me At Six's new album, there will be the chance to see the new songs live for the first time before the band head out on their UK headline tour which kicks off at Plymouth Pavilions on 1st February.

Fans can win the chance to attend the show with plus 1's by heading to: https://amazon.co.uk/ymas2023. Those fans unable to secure a ticket will be able to enjoy the show via the global livestream.

Josh from You Me At Six says: "Really excited to have the opportunity to play an intimate show at the London Garage. Ourselves and Amazon Music are taking over the venue on the 28th to celebrate Truth Decays imminent release."
Truth Decay is the latest release following You Met At Six's 2021 number one album, SUCKAPUNCH.






