Molly Tuttle Performs "Castilleja" Live At Blackberry Farms





Molly Tuttle gives a solo performance of "Castilleja," a song she wrote with Ketch Secor for her Grammy-nominated debut album with her band Golden Highway, Crooked Tree, in a new Blackberry Sessions video. Tuttle made the video while at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee in November as part of its annual Americana Music Association weekend.Crooked Tree has been nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album, and Tuttle is up for Best New Artist. You can get the album and hear the deluxe digital version, with four bonus tracks.




