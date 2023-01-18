WILSN Australian Powerhouse Singer Boldly Resolves "Those Days Are Over" On Title Track From Debut Album Out February 3, 2023





13. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Australian vocal powerhouse WILSN has released her own resolution for the new year with "Those Days Are Over," the bold title track & video from her debut album. Out February 3 on Ivy League Records/Universal Music Australia (Rolling Blackouts C. F., Hatchie), exclusive vinyl is also available for pre-order from Vinyl Me Please. Classic R&B vocals, a powerful drumbeat and full choir fill WILSN's empowering anthem for casting off uncertainty, debuted via Ones To Watch. She explains: "It's about trusting yourself, going with your gut and really believing you can do the thing you set out to do." This extends to making the album itself: "Those days of uncertainty are over and it's kind of like a new phase and era of my music has begun. To me it's a huge thing to finally be making the music I've always loved."A fusion of pop, soul, Motown and jazz both classic yet contemporary, WILSN's unbelievable voice & honeyed sound on the record are also showcased on her recent single featured on KCRW and Spotify's New Music Friday - " Hurts So Bad " featuring Josh Teskey, lead singer of award-winning Melbourne blues-rock band The Teskey Brothers (Chris Hemsworth is a fan). She recently blew audiences away on tour with Allen Stone, as well.Hailing from Geelong, a regional town over an hour out of Melbourne, Australia, WILSN studied Jazz at the prestigious Victorian College of the Arts. Playing shows around town, she was quickly noticed and picked up by international publishing juggernaut Pulse Music Group (Kehlani, Yebba) / Native Tongue (Courtney Barnett, Aldous Harding) and relocated to Nashville. After spending two years in writing rooms with Grammy Award winning writers honing her craft, WILSN was asked to join The Teskey Brothers on their 2019 UK & Europe tour, playing to sold out crowds across the continent.It was on this tour that WILSN reconnected with her love of soul, the music she always knew she wanted to make. Moving back home to Melbourne, she picked up where she'd left off and during the lockdown of 2020 she began recording with producer Stephen Charles (Blessed, Bliss N Eso)."Soul music never goes out of fashion because it's pure, people aren't trying to be cool or follow a trend," WILSN describes. "It's all about a great melody, a great beat and harmony that moves you and makes you feel something. In today's landscape of artists trying so hard to do something different often for the sake of being different, it's nice to just engage with the human voice in an unadulterated way."Track Listing:1. If You Wanna Love Me2. You Know Better3. Tell Me4. Those Days Are Over5. Me Or Her6. Hurts So Bad7. Every Day and Every Night8. I Love You So9. Too Sober For Words10. Come On Over My Way11. When Those Bright Lights Go Down12. Never Happen Again13. Hurts So Bad (Feat. Josh Teskey)



