Story Of The Year Release New Single 'War'

They specialize in intense, passionate, confessional compositions that inspire and empower. Songs like "The Antidote," "Real Life," "Miracle," "The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Story Of The Year have shared their newest single and music video "War", out now via SharpTone Records. With verses that quickly build up to a hard-hitting chorus and wicked guitar riffs, "War" takes listeners on a journey through a cautionary tale of revenge. The accompanying music video is quintessential Story Of The Year, full of humor and personality, featuring the guys putting on the acting performance of a lifetime."'War' is about a person hellbent on getting revenge and ultimately finding no peace in the process," shares guitarist Ryan Phillips "Lyrics like 'this game will kill you in your sleep' directly refers to the mental toll of trying to get revenge on another person: it winds up consuming you and ultimately destroys any your life and any chance of a present, balanced existence."Yesterday, the band also announced a hometown release show for their upcoming 6th studio album Tear Me To Pieces, taking place on March 11 at The Pageant in St. Louis, MO. Tickets are on sale Friday, January 20 at 10am CT. For more details and tickets, visit here.Tear Me To Pieces is set for a release on March 10, 2023 via SharpTone Records. The new album is distinctly, invitingly, loudly Story Of The Year. Heartache, desperation, motivation, toxic relationships, pain, loss, anger - all of the essential ingredients of the classic Story Of The Year sound propel Tear Me to Pieces in dazzling new ways. The new album features previously released singles "Real Life," "Tear Me To Pieces," and "Take The Ride.""I think this album will be a defining moment in our career," says Phillips. "When our fans hear it, they'll be like, 'Oh, s, these dudes are ready to go!' This is the sound of a band putting everything into it. If a new band came out with this album, I'd be texting everyone in my band about it."Story Of The Year's debut album, Page Avenue, was one of the first of its kind to sell a million copies. "Until the Day I Die" endures as both an anthem and mission statement. Tours with Linkin Park, My Chemical Romance, Deftones, and The Used cemented Story Of The Year's reputation as a stunning and engaging live act.The connection between the band and audience transformed Story Of The Year from teenagers working in a St. Louis pizza chain franchise into hard rock headliners. Fans grew together with Dan Marsala, Ryan Philips, Josh Wills, and Adam Russell, from Page Avenue (2003), In the Wake of Determination (2005), The Black Swan (2008), The Constant (2010), to Wolves (2017).They specialize in intense, passionate, confessional compositions that inspire and empower. Songs like "The Antidote," "Real Life," "Miracle," "The Ghost of You and I," "Anthem of Our Dying Day," and " Take Me Back " resonate with anyone.



