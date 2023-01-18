Seal Announces 30th Anniversary North American Tour





The six-week run begins on April 25 in Phoenix, AZ at Arizona Financial Theatre and will make stops at famed venues such as the Beacon Theatre in New York, NY on May 23 and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on June 7.



It concludes at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA on June 12. On Thursday, January 26, a special fan pre-sale will go live at 9AM local time followed by a Live Nation pre-sale at 10AM local time. General on-sale begins Friday, January 27 at 10AM local time. Full tour routing below. Tickets HERE.



The 30TH Anniversary Tour will commemorate three decades of his landmark self-titled debut album Seal (1991) and eponymous follow-up Seal II (1994). He will be performing the records in their entirety for the first time, delivering a set highlighted by classic chart-topping anthems such as "Crazy," "Future Love Paradise," "Killer," and "Kiss From A Rose." Expect soul staples and standards peppered throughout the set, showcasing the full spectrum of his incredible repertoire.



Last fall, he reissued Seal as the 4-CD/2-LP SEAL: DELUXE EDITION complete with rarities, a 12"x12" hardcover book that includes never-before-published photos and liner notes courtesy of Jim Farber, a previously unreleased 13-track concert performance, and more, with all music impeccably remastered by Trevor Horn.



The set has been widely acclaimed: American Songwriter celebrated the set's "incredible dance remixes," while Paste proclaimed it one of "The 20 Best Album Reissues of 2022," writing, "Looking back three decades later, Seal's combination of pop, funk, rock and dance hit harder than we might have realized at the time."



Seal notably reached RIAA platinum status in the United States, cracking the Top 30 of the Billboard 200. In the UK, it earned a double-platinum certification and captured #1 on the UK Album Charts. Describing the magic of this debut, Pitchfork likened it to "a vast, multi-sensory explosion of color and texture, a voice giving voice to something beautiful."

Don't miss what promises to be an unforgettable tour in honor of this landmark epic. Be on the lookout for more from Seal in 2023.



SEAL 2023 TOUR DATES:

Tuesday, April 25 / PHOENIX AZ / ARIZONA FINANCIAL THEATRE

Friday, April 28 / HOUSTON TX / BAYOU MUSIC CENTER

Saturday, April 29 / AUSTIN TX / BASS CONCERT HALL

Sunday, April 30 / DALLAS TX / MUSIC HALL AT FAIR PARK

Tuesday, May 2 / NEW ORLEANS LA / SAENGER THEATRE

Thursday, May 4 / CHARLOTTE NC / OVENS AUDITORIUM

Saturday, May 6 / ATLANTA GA / FOX THEATRE

Sunday, May 7 / LOUISVILLE KY / LOUISVILLE PALACE

Wednesday, May 10 / WASHINGTON DC / THE ANTHEM

Thursday, May 11 / PHILADELPHIA PA / THE MET

Friday, May 12 / BOSTON MA / BOCH CENTRE WANG THEATRE

Monday, May 15 / TORONTO ON / MASSEY HALL

Wednesday, May 17 / INDIANAPOLIS IN / MURAT THEATRE @ OLD NATIONAL CENTRE

Friday, May 19 / MINNEAPOLIS MN / ORPHEUM THEATRE

Sunday, May 21 / DETROIT MI / FOX THEATRE

Tuesday, May 23 / NEW YORK NY / BEACON THEATRE

Friday, May 26 / ST. LOUIS MO / STIFEL THEATRE

Saturday, May 27 / CHICAGO IL / CHICAGO THEATRE

Tuesday, May 30 / DENVER CO / BELLCO THEATRE

Friday, June 2 / LAS VEGAS NV / VENETIAN THEATRE

Saturday, June 3 / LAS VEGAS NV / VENETIAN THEATRE

Tuesday, June 6 / OAKLAND CA / PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Wednesday, June 7 / LOS ANGELES CA / GREEK THEATRE

Saturday, June 10 / PORTLAND OR / KELLER AUDITORIUM

Monday, June 12 / SEATTLE WA / PARAMOUNT THEATRE



Wielding one of the most identifiable voices of all-time, Seal has left an indelible imprint on pop, R&B, soul, and dance music. Along the way, he has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, generated over 1 billion streams, and garnered four GRAMMY® Awards, three BRIT Awards, Two Ivor Novello Awards, and one MTV VMA. As a versatile and vital force throughout popular culture, his catalog encompasses ubiquitous anthems such as "Killer," "Crazy," and "Kiss From A Rose," which toppled the Billboard Hot 100 at #1, scored GRAMMY® Awards for "Record of the Year" and "Song of the Year" and adorned his quadruple-platinum 1994 epic, Seal II.



In retrospect, Stereogum likened it to a "radio wave sent out across the universe from a much, much prettier planet." In addition to appearing in films by iconic directors such as Spike Lee and the late Joel Schumacher, his music has been celebrated with covers by Alanis Morissette, Bastille, and



Speaking to his enduring influence, Seal notably appeared in John Hamburg's Me Time alongside



