Billie Eilish Concert Film Is Coming To NYC





The never-before-seen Extended Cut version of this compelling concert film takes viewers on a visually captivating journey from beginning to end, to the heart of Eilish's record-breaking sold-out "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour."



It features the full-length concert performance as well as intimate and unforgettable moments between Billie and her audience. In just over 95 minutes, the concert film features 27 songs, including hits and fan-favorites "bad guy," "Therefore I Am," "bury a friend," "my future," "Happier Than Ever," "everything i wanted," "Your Power," and many more.

Tickets are on sale now at BillieAtTheO2.com.









Sheepshead Bay Stm 14 IMAX & RPX 3907 Shore Pkwy BROOKLYN, NY 11235

AMC Clifton Commons 16 405 ROUTE 3 E CLIFTON, NJ 07014

AMC Danbury 16 4 INTERNATIONAL DR DANBURY, CT 06810

Deer Park Stm 16 IMAX & RPX 1050 The Arches Circle DEER PARK, NY 11729

AMC Monmouth Mall 15 180 STATE ROUTE 35 EATONTOWN, NJ 07724

AMC Jersey Gardens 20 651 KAPKOWSKI ROAD ELIZABETH, NJ 07201

Farmingdale Stm 10 & IMAX 20 Michael Avenue FARMINGDALE, NY 11735

Showcase College Point 2855 Ulmer St FLUSHING, NY 11354

AMC Freehold 14 101 TROTTERS WAY FREEHOLD, NJ 07728

Hazlet 12 2821 Highway 35 HAZLET, NJ 07730

Showcase Island 16 185 Morris Avenue HOLTSVILLE, NY 11742

Kaufman Astoria Stm 14 & RPX 35-30 38th St LONG ISLAND CITY, NY 11101-1401

Reading Manville 12 180 N. Main St. MANVILLE, NJ 08 835

AMC New Brunswick 18 17 US HIGHWAY #1 NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ 08901

AMC 34th Street 14 312 WEST 34TH STREET NEW YORK, NY 10001

Essex Crossing & RPX 115 Delancey St NEW YORK, NY 10002

Union

AMC Lincoln

AMC

iPic Theaters Fulton Market 11 Fulton St NEW YORK, NY 10038

AMC Kips Bay 15 570 2nd Ave NEW YORK, NY 10016-6307

Commerce Center Stm 18 & RPX 2399 Route 1 South NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ 08902

AMC Garden

AMC Port Chester 14 40 WESTCHESTER AVE PORT CHESTER, NY 10573

Galleria Mall Stm 16 2001 South Road POUGHKEEPSIE, NY 12601

AMC Rockaway 16 363 MOUNT HOPE AVENUE ROCKAWAY, NJ 07866

ShowPlace 14 Secaucus 650 Plaza Dr. SECAUCUS 07094

Hadley Theatre Stm 16 1000 Corporate CT SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ 07080-2425

Staten Island Stm 16 & RPX 2474 Forest Avenue STATEN ISLAND, NY 10303

AMC Stony Brook 17 2196 NESCONSET HIGHWAY STONY BROOK, NY 11790

Cinemark Watchung and XD 1670 US Route 22 WATCHUNG, NJ 07069

AMC Wayne 14 67 WILLOWBROOK BLVD WAYNE, NJ 07470

AMC Palisades 21 4403 PALISADES CTR. DRIVE WEST NYACK, NY 10994

AMC Raceway 10 1025 CORPORATE DRIVE WESTBURY, NY 11590







Now, the Extended Cut featuring six previously unreleased performances will be available exclusively in cinemas to audiences worldwide in cinematic 4K with Dolby Atmos sound (where available).



With the release of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever debuting at No. 1 in the Billboard 200 in the U.S. and in 19 countries across the globe, the 21-year-old Los Angeles native remains one of the biggest stars to emerge in the 21st century.

Since the release of her debut single "ocean eyes" in 2015, Eilish continues to shatter the ceiling of music with her genre-defying sound. Fast forward from her humble breakout, her album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S as well as 17 additional countries around the world upon release in 2019 and was the most streamed album of that year.

