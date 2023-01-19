Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 19/01/2023

Blues Rocker Clay Melton Inks Major US Venue Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today exclusive booking agent Eddie Camolli, Hungry Ear Agency, announced that Clay Melton has added key show dates for his sping/summer tour.
"This is an incredible aspiring blues rocker whose energy and stage presence are remarkable. As a lead guitarist myself I know good performances when I hear them.
This man's got it together" Melton will be performing at the world famous Daryl's House Club in NY, Dosey Doe's Big Barn TX, Tin Pan Music Hall VA, The Drake MA, Iridium NYC, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club NH, Bull Run Music Hall MA, Debonair Music Hall NJ with additional dates to be announced.

KPFT's Songwriter's Studio show host Tom Tranchilla comments, "This young man has all the tools: great guitar chops, vocals, and the ability to write solid lyrics."






