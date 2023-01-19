Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 19/01/2023

Reno, NV Punks Boss' Daughter Release Video For New Single "Away" Off Upcoming Album 'Bouts With Bummers' Out February 10, 2023

Reno, NV Punks Boss' Daughter Release Video For New Single "Away" Off Upcoming Album 'Bouts With Bummers' Out February 10, 2023

Hot Songs Around The World

It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
361 entries in 20 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
252 entries in 19 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
333 entries in 14 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
457 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
213 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
342 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
869 entries in 28 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
202 entries in 11 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
340 entries in 21 charts
Calm Down
Rema
307 entries in 17 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Reno, NV punks Boss' Daughter are releasing their new album "Bouts With Bummers" on Feb 10 via SBAM, and they've just released a video for the album track "Away."

Video by Stan, Kellen Dimitri, Chris Fox, Lindsay Dimitri, and Boss' Daughter
Audio recorded/mixed at Pus Cavern in Sacramento, CA by Joe Johnston, Cameron Karren, and Boss' Daughter
Audio mastered at The Atomic Garden Recording Studios by Jack Shirley
Written by Boss' Daughter
"Away" music video:



Formed in 2014, Boss' Daughter is one of the hardest working bands in the underground punk scene. They've played over 400 shows across seven countries, with major headlining and underground acts like Rise Against, Pennywise, Jeff Rosenstock, The Ataris, PEARS, Bridge City Sinners, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, and many more.

Simmering in punk, they create their own undefinable sound with harmonizing gang vocals, haunted screams, catchy melodies, and a thrashing, crusty edge, all topped with a sprinkling of horns. One thing's for sure, Boss' Daughter is on a mission to make sure everyone is having a good time. Order 'Bouts With Bummers' here: shop.sbam.rocks

Upcoming shows:
Jan 18 Sacramento, CA - The Colony
Jan 19 Santa Cruz, CA - The Blue Lagoon
Jan 20 Pacifica, CA - Winter's Tavern
Jan 21 Berkeley, CA - 924 Gilman
Feb 10 - Medford, OR - Johnny B's
Feb 11 - Corvallis, OR - Bombs Away Cafe
Feb 12 - Portland, OR - Bridge City Sessions
Feb 13 - Seattle, WA - The Kraken
Feb 14 - Bremerton, WA - The Charleston
Feb 15 - Salem, OR - The Bad Space
Feb 16 - Bend, OR - Silver Moon Brewing
Feb 17 - Grants Pass, OR - The Sound Lounge
Feb 18 Reno, NV - 40 Mile Saloon (Record Release Show)

https://bossdaughter.com
https://facebook.com/bossdaughter
https://instagram.com/bossdaughter
https://twitter.com/bossdaughterreno
https://youtube.com/bossdaughtereno






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0104511 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011558532714844 secs