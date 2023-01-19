Alberta Cross Release Official Video For "Glow In The Dark" From New Album 'Sinking Ships' Out March 31, 2023





10) Every Time The Sun Comes Up New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This morning, the London-based rock band Alberta Cross released the official video for their new single "Glow In The Dark" from their forthcoming album Sinking Ships. The 10 song collection is now available for pre-order and will be released on March 31 via Dark Matter / AMK distributed via Kartel Music Group. Also announced today is an album release show at OMEARA in London on Tuesday, April 4. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, January 20.The video was directed by Luis Velasco (who also shot and directed the video for " Mercy " from the new album), and shot on super8 and MiniDV cameras in Barcelona and Montseny Natural Park. It features the art-fashion photographer and model Nereis Ferrer, along with Swedish-born Alberta Cross lead singer and guitarist Petter Ericson Stakee. Luis comments: "The video makes an approach to the seeking-process of artists to discover a new departure point for the creative process. A journey of tricky games with your own mind and the outside world." Petter Ericson Stakee says about the song: "The 'Circling' chorus, when it finally drops, serves as a release to the darkness of the rest of the track - something or someone that serves as a way through life's difficulties - a coping mechanism, good or bad. A way back out of our own battles that we often fight silently."The headline show at OMEARA will be the first time Petter has played in the UK since early 2020. Support will come from American singer-songwriter and actress Alison Sudol and London-based singer-songwriter Martin Luke Brown. It is the first in a series of events to celebrate 'K_20' - 20 years of Kartel Music Group, and marks the official launch of Kartel's new alternative imprint AMK, more announcements on K_20 to follow over the coming weeks.Sinking Ships was written mostly at the legendary The Wool Hall in Frome Somerset with Petter's long term producer and collaborator, Luke Potashnick - Luke recently bought and renovated The Wool Hall (legendary in part due to Van Morrisson and Tears for Fears recording albums there). The album, which will be Alberta Cross' seventh, has definitely taken longer than was first expected, Petter comments, "After everything the world has seen these past two years, the album took longer than we expected to record and release…the writing side of it actually came together quite quickly. But now that it is finally coming out, the timing actually feels serendipitous - the themes and lyrics of these songs do in fact reflect what's going on in the world today. Even though I wrote some of these tunes a while ago they strangely feel more relevant today than they did back then."Since forming in 2005 - Alberta Cross have toured with Mumford & Sons, Portugal. The Man, Neil Young, Them Crooked Vultures (David Grohl, Josh Homme and John Paul Jones) and Rag N' Bone Man to name a few, performed on TV around the world including The Late Show with David Letterman and Last Call with Carson Daly, had tracks featured in multiple US hit TV series (Million Little Pieces, Sons of Anarchy, Californication) and released six previous albums. Now back in the UK, Petter will be promoting the new album in the UK and across Europe throughout 2023, with US dates to come.Sinking Ships tracklist:1) Mercy2) Sinking Ships3) Glow In The Dark4) Between You And Me '5) Come To A Place6) Morning Drum7) Near Misses And Defeats9) Vespertine9) Bloom10) Every Time The Sun Comes Up



