Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys Release 'Burning Building' Firecracker And Announces Tour Dates





Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys are an art pop ambient noise band whose music is full of atmosphere and intensity. Based in Berlin, the group is fronted by South African-born Lucy Kruger. To encounter her music is to witness a singular journey of constant reflection that produces an ever-widening arc of creativity. This burning psychedelic folk is both intimate and energetic.



A spiky post-punk anthem for our time, this song is both more playful and more intense than the band's previous work. A chaotic and cathartic doomsday monologue, there is a change-up in tone, sound and subject matter multiple times within its short run-time. The opening groove feels like a dark cheerleading anthem that is soon subsumed by a doom-like rumble, over which Lucy spits a stream of consciousness.



There is a schizophrenic quality to the song, as if it's been captured within the wrong groove and has to rush to find itself or to escape, hopefully spilling some moments of truth along the way. The first line in the second verse "I'm catwalking out of a Burning Building" brings up the feeling of masquerading in a situation that would be better suited to running.



In April 2022, the band released their third album in the 'Tapes Trilogy', signifying a relinquishing of control throughout the course of the three records in terms of both the sonic landscape and the stories brought to life through the lyrics. This song cycle began in 2019 with the band's debut album 'Sleeping Tapes for Some Girls', followed by 'Transit Tapes (for women who move furniture around)' in 2021 and the final 'Teen Tapes (for performing your own stunts)' in 2022.



Pursuing a slow, steady exploration of what it takes to make music that's universal, that endures, that draws listeners in, even after countless listens, Lucy Krugar & the Lost Boys continue to explore live performance that drifts between introverted and ecstatic. They have performed at the likes of Rheeperbahn, Fusion, Maifeld Derby, Wave-Gotik Treffen, South of Silence, Immergut, Left of The Dial, and Synästhesie.



As of January 19, 'Burning Building' is available from fine music platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. On April 7, the full 'Heaving' LP will be released, followed by her album release show at Berlin's Lido on May 5. More tour dates kick off in February, running throughout spring. Tickets are now available at https://lklb.tourlink.to/tickets





Mixed by

Mastered by Uwe Teichert at Elektropolis (Brussels)

Drums, guitars and bass guitars recorded by André Leo (Berlin)

Viola recorded by Jean-Louise Parker (Berlin)

P&C 2023 Unique Records / Schubert

Published by Copyright Control

Video created by Julia Schimautz, Don't Try Anything New & Cult Wife

Lucy Kruger - vocals, guitar

Liú Mottes - guitar

Jean-Louise Parker - vocals



Calvin Siderfin - bass

Artist photos by Holger Nitschke

TOUR DATES:



TOUR DATES:

Feb 03 Cape Town, South Africa - Gorgeous George

Feb 04 Stellenbosch, South Africa - The

Feb 05 Cape Town, South Africa - Café Roux - Cape Town

Apr 04 Freiburg, Germany - Slow Club

Apr 05 Zürich, Switzerland - Fabriktheater Rote Fabrik

Apr 06 Alessandria, Italy - Cascina Bellaria, Sezzadio

Apr 07 Sion, Switzerland - Point 11

Apr 08 Varese, Italy - Circolo Gagarin

Apr 10 Macerata, Italy - Circolo Dong

Apr 10 Fano, Italy - Bagni Elsa Nº3

Apr 12 Bologna, Italy - Efesto

Apr 14 Paris, France - Supersonic

Apr 15 Lille, France - To Be Announced

Apr 16 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Cinetol

Apr 19 Nuremberg, Germany - Z-Bau

Apr 20 Bielefeld, Germany - Johanniskirche

May 02 Leipzig, Germany - Moritzbastei

May 03 Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang

May 04 Hannover, Germany - Glocksee

May 05 Berlin, Germany - Lido

May 24 Dresden, Germany - Jazz Club Tonne

May 26 Offenburg, Germany - 361 Grad im Spitalkeller

May 27 Esslingen, Germany - Psych In Bloom

May 28 Offenbach, Germany - Hafen 2

