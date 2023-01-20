Madonna Announces 2nd London Date Due To Overwhelming Demand





Produced by Live Nation, the 35-city global tour will kick off in North



The Celebration Tour will take us on Madonna's artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began. "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," states Madonna.



The Celebration Tour will offer a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag



TICKETS: Tickets for both London performances - 14 & 15 October will go on sale starting Friday, January 20th at 10am local time at madonna.com/tour.



AMEX INCLUSION FOR U.K.:

American Express Cardmembers can get access to tickets from 10am Friday 20 January. Head to ticketmaster.co.uk/americanexpress and don't miss your chance to see



VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, exclusive access to a behind the scenes tour, group photo on-stage, pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph & more. For more information, visit https://www.vipnation.com,



THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

Sat Jul 15 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers

Tue Jul 18 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena- On sale Jan. 20/23

Sat Jul 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center - On sale Jan. 27/23

Tue Jul 25 - Denver, CO - Ball

Thu Jul 27 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center - On sale Jan. 27/23

Sun Jul 30 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel

Wed Aug 02 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - On sale Jan. 27/23

Sat Aug 05 - Detroit, MI - Caesars

Mon. Aug 07 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints

Wed Aug 09 - Chicago, IL - United Center - On sale Jan. 20/23

Sun Aug 13 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank

Sat Aug 19 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell - On sale Jan. 20/23

Wed Aug 23 - New York, NY - Madison

Thu Aug 24 - New York, NY - Madison

Wed Aug 30 - Boston, MA - TD Garden - On sale Jan. 20/23

Sat Sep 02 - Washington, DC - Capital One

Tue Sep 05 - Atlanta, GA -

Thu Sep 07 - Tampa, FL - Amalie

Sat Sep 09 - Miami, FL - Miami-Dade

Wed Sep 13 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center - On sale Jan. 20/23

Mon Sep 18 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center - On sale Jan. 20/23

Thu Sep 21 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX - On sale Jan. 20/23

Wed Sep 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com

Wed Oct 04 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center - On sale Jan. 20/23

Sat Oct 07 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile



THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES:

Sat Oct 14 - London, UK - The O2 - On sale Jan. 20/23

Sun Oct 15 - London, UK - The O2 - On sale Jan. 20/23

Sat Oct 21 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis - On sale Jan. 20/23

Wed. Oct. 25 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal

Sat Oct 28 - Stockholm, SE - Tele2

Wed Nov 01 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi - On sale Jan. 20/23

Mon Nov 06 - Lisbon, PT - Altice

Sun Nov 12 - Paris, FR - Accor

Mon Nov 13 - Paris, FR - Accor

Wed Nov 15 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess

Thu Nov 23 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum - On sale Jan. 20/23

Tue Nov 28 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz

Fri Dec 1 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome - On sale Jan. 20/23 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Due to overwhelming pre-sale demand, Madonna today announced a second show at London's The O2 . Adding to the originally announced performance on Saturday, 14-October, The Celebration Tour adds Sunday 15-October to the performance line-up.Produced by Live Nation, the 35-city global tour will kick off in North America on Saturday, July 15th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more before making its way to Europe where she will hit 11 cities throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, and Stockholm, among others. The Celebration Tour will wrap in Amsterdam, NL on Friday, December 1st at Ziggo Dome.The Celebration Tour will take us on Madonna's artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began. "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," states Madonna.The Celebration Tour will offer a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue across all dates on the global tour.TICKETS: Tickets for both London performances - 14 & 15 October will go on sale starting Friday, January 20th at 10am local time at madonna.com/tour.AMEX INCLUSION FOR U.K.:American Express Cardmembers can get access to tickets from 10am Friday 20 January. Head to ticketmaster.co.uk/americanexpress and don't miss your chance to see Madonna live on stage! Terms and Conditions applyVIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, exclusive access to a behind the scenes tour, group photo on-stage, pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph & more. For more information, visit https://www.vipnation.com,THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:Sat Jul 15 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena - On sale Jan. 20/23Tue Jul 18 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena- On sale Jan. 20/23Sat Jul 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center - On sale Jan. 27/23Tue Jul 25 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena - On sale Jan. 27/23Thu Jul 27 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center - On sale Jan. 27/23Sun Jul 30 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center - On sale Jan. 27/23Wed Aug 02 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - On sale Jan. 27/23Sat Aug 05 - Detroit, MI - Little Arena - On sale Jan. 27/23Mon. Aug 07 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena - On sale Jan. 27/23Wed Aug 09 - Chicago, IL - United Center - On sale Jan. 20/23Sun Aug 13 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena - On sale Jan. 20/23Sat Aug 19 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell - On sale Jan. 20/23Wed Aug 23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden - On sale Jan. 20/23Thu Aug 24 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden - On sale Jan. 20/23Wed Aug 30 - Boston, MA - TD Garden - On sale Jan. 20/23Sat Sep 02 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena - On sale Jan. 27/23Tue Sep 05 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena - On sale Jan. 27/23Thu Sep 07 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena - On sale Jan. 20/23Sat Sep 09 - Miami, FL - Miami-Dade Arena - On sale Jan. 20/23Wed Sep 13 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center - On sale Jan. 20/23Mon Sep 18 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center - On sale Jan. 20/23Thu Sep 21 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX - On sale Jan. 20/23Wed Sep 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena - On sale Jan. 20/23Wed Oct 04 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center - On sale Jan. 20/23Sat Oct 07 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena - On sale Jan. 20/23THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES:Sat Oct 14 - London, UK - The O2 - On sale Jan. 20/23Sun Oct 15 - London, UK - The O2 - On sale Jan. 20/23Sat Oct 21 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis - On sale Jan. 20/23Wed. Oct. 25 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena - On sale Jan. 20/23Sat Oct 28 - Stockholm, SE - Tele2 Arena - On sale Jan. 20/23Wed Nov 01 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi - On sale Jan. 20/23Mon Nov 06 - Lisbon, PT - Altice Arena - On sale Jan. 20/23Sun Nov 12 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena - On sale Jan. 20/23Mon Nov 13 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena - On sale Jan. 20/23Wed Nov 15 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena - On sale Jan. 20/23Thu Nov 23 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum - On sale Jan. 20/23Tue Nov 28 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena - On sale Jan. 20/23Fri Dec 1 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome - On sale Jan. 20/23



