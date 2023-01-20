Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Latin 20/01/2023

Kali Uchis Debuts New Track "I Wish You Roses" + Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis debuts a new track, "I Wish You Roses," via Geffen Records/ Universal Music alongside a video directed by Cho Gi-Seok in Korea.
"This song is about being able to release people with love," Uchis says. "It could be a friend, a lover, or someone else, but the point is to celebrate releasing people from your life without being resentful or bitter."

Additionally, Uchis is among the top-billed performers at this year's Coachella, Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil and Estéreo Picnic in Colombia, with more live dates to be confirmed.

Last year, Uchis won three Billboard Latin Awards, two Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award. In 2021, Uchis took home her first Billboard Latin Music Award for her critically acclaimed Spanish language album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞, released in 2020, which spawned the runaway, chart-topping hit, "telepatía," which has been streamed more than 2 billion times to date and is the Billboard Hot 100's longest running Spanish song by a solo act this decade with a 23-week streak. That same year, she took home her first Grammy Award, Premios Nuestra Tierra and Univision Premios Juventud, covered Office Magazine, performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and toured arenas across North America with Tyler, The Creator.

Furthermore, Uchis recently unveiled a live performance video for er 2015 song, "Melting," which has been rediscovered in recent weeks, racking up millions of Spotify streams and billions of views on TikToks.

Raised between Virginia and Colombia, Kali Uchis rose to prominence with Por Vida in 2015, following it up with her 2018 debut album, Isolation, which received widespread critical acclaim and was featured on Best Of lists in Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, Vulture and many more. Uchis has collaborated and shared stages with SZA, Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Diplo, Major Lazer, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges and more and has toured the world over, with much-lauded sets headlining Tropicalia, Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and many others.

KALI UCHIS LIVE:
March 17-Santiago, CL-Lollapalooza Chile
March 19-Buenos Aires, AR-Lollapalooza Argentina
March 24- São Paulo, BR-Lollapalooza Brazil
March 26-Bogotá, CO-Estéreo Picnic
April 16 & 23-Indio, CA-Coachella






