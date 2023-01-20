Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 20/01/2023

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Return To Austin City Limits

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Return To Austin City Limits

Hot Songs Around The World

All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
252 entries in 19 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
333 entries in 14 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
466 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
219 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
872 entries in 28 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
350 entries in 25 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
203 entries in 11 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
340 entries in 21 charts
Calm Down
Rema
313 entries in 18 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
361 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Saturday, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats made their heralded return to "Austin City Limits" to perform songs off their third studio album The Future as well as some additional fan favorites. Recorded live at ACL's home studio in Austin, the performance marks the second time the band has appeared on the Peabody Award-winning program.

In addition, Rateliff is slated to perform Harry Nilsson's classic album A Little Touch of Schmilsson in the Night with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra at Denver's Boettcher Hall on March 3 and 4 as well as Los Angeles' Walt Disney Concert Hall on March 8.

Marking the 50th anniversary of this release, A Little Touch of Schmilsson in the Night will be performed in its entirety along with some of Rateliff's favorite Nilsson originals.

Of the album, Rateliff states, "I've always felt that music does have the potential to take your breath away. I experienced that feeling when listening to Harry Nilsson's A Little Touch of Schmilsson in the Night for the first time and that exhilaration has been with me throughout every subsequent listen ever since.

The courage of Nilsson to release an album of standards like 'It Had To Be You,' 'Thanks For The Memory' and 'Over The Rainbow' at the height of his fame is wild to contemplate. And to create something so beautiful that takes listeners on an emotional journey through love and loss is what I'm excited for audiences to experience."

In support of The Future, which was released in 2021 to widespread acclaim, the group performed multiple times on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and "CBS This Morning: Saturday." In addition, Rateliff recently sat with Anthony Mason for "CBS Sunday Morning" to discuss the band's rise to stardom.

Last December, Rateliff & The Night Sweats played their biggest show ever at Denver's Ball Arena. The sold-out performance held special significance as it was their first ever arena show and featured a solo set from longtime friend and supporter Marcus Mumford and Hermanos Gutiérrez as well as a surprise sit-in from Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0098431 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011680126190186 secs