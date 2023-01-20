Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 20/01/2023

Devine Evans & Kristine Mirelle Presents A Tribute To The Nominees, Pre-Grammy Celebration Hosted By Teyana Taylor

Devine Evans & Kristine Mirelle Presents A Tribute To The Nominees, Pre-Grammy Celebration Hosted By Teyana Taylor

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Teyana Taylor is set to host this year's 'A Tribute to the Nominees: A Pre-Grammy Celebration' presented by Devine Evans, Kristine Mirelle of Music Hustler and Queens of The Underground.

Join us for an unforgettable evening at the historic Globe Theatre Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 from 9pm- 2am.This event takes place ahead of the "biggest night in music," which is Sunday, Feb. 5th.

Attendees can expect a night in with performances by rising hip hop artist Elle E.D., recording artist Josh Moreland and appearances from Keth Harris from the Keith Harris Experience with Tayler Green, along with networking opportunities, several activations, and much more. A portion of the ticket proceeds will go towards the Los Angeles Boys and Girls Club to better fund music in the communities to provide music & arts programming for the youth of LA in collaboration with Guitar Center Music Foundation.
"We are excited to partner with the Los Angeles Boys and Girls to help provide music & arts programming for the youth of LA in collaboration with the Guitar Center Music Foundation," said Devine Evans from Devine Evans Production.

This star-studded evening will feature:
360° Visual Activation
Musical Themed Photo Booth
Networking
Entertainment
Signature Drinks

Teyana Taylor is a dancer, choreographer, musician, singer, songwriter, television personality, and business owner. She is known for her appearance on "My Super Sweet 16" on M.T.V. She signed for Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music Label in 2012. She has also written for stars like Omarion, Usher, and Chris Brown while appearing on fashion runways and being featured on "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" by West. She also appeared in "Teyana and Iman" on V.H.1 along with basketball player Iman Shumpert, her husband. Currently, she has been the host of Bumble's #Luv2SeeIt series where she interviews artists like Diddy, Jienna, Joey Bada$$ about love and relationships.






