Maneskin Release New Album 'RUSH!'

Although there is a broad sonic palette across the tracks on RUSH!', Måneskin have still managed to maintain their distinct identity as a band, because even in the alternation of different genres (from the tiktok era punk feel of 'Bla, Bla, Bla' and 'Kool Kids' to the power ballads such as 'Timezone' and the significant subject matter of 'Gasoline' and 'Mark Chapman' the band's unique sonic imprint is evident throughout, as all the tracks remain emotionally and sonically raw.



Worldwide fan anticipation for the album became immediately evident as RUSH! quickly debuted at #1 on the iTunes charts in over 20 countries.



The album comes as the band continues their global LOUD KIDS world tour. The 2023 leg of the tour kicks off in February through to May where they will play 32 dates in front of more than 500,000 fans.





"A Genuine Force... rejuvenating rock 'n' roll for the younger generation," MÅNESKIN is a critically acclaimed four-piece-rock band that began busking on the streets of Rome as teenagers, and now just a few years later, are a razor tight group of captivating musicians widely hailed for being at the forefront of driving a worldwide resurgence of Rock music.



The band has 320 certifications, including 48 Gold, 253 Platinum, and 18 Diamond. The past year has seen the band reach over 7 BILLION streams, while surging to #1 in numerous countries and across the Global charts of multiple digital platforms (including the #2 TikTok song of 2021).



The band continue to re-affirm their triumphant status in 2023, with their recent Grammy Award Nomination for Best New Artist and AMA Award for Favorite Rock Song. Simultaneously, the band's reputation as the leading new generation MUST-SEE LIVE rock act builds each and every time they take the stage. The band have been dominating the world's stages in 2022, with a city-stopping sold out show at Rome's historic Circus Maximus, and huge appearances at Lollapalooza, Rock am Ring, Summer Sonic, Rock in Rio and many more. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The skyrocketing global rock stars Måneskin release their eagerly awaited third album RUSH! With the title describing the feeling of urgency that has accompanied Måneskin throughout their whirlwind last 12 months: necessity, effort, discipline, concentration, density and intensity, the album is an expansive 17 track body of work.Produced mainly by Max Martin and Fabrizio Ferraguzzo, "RUSH!" was recorded in LA, Italy and Tokyo and featuring both English and Italian tracks that include already hit singles 'Supermodel', 'Mamamia', and 'The Loneliest' - as well as new focus single 'GOSSIP (feat. Tom Morello) and a wealth of other standouts.Although there is a broad sonic palette across the tracks on RUSH!', Måneskin have still managed to maintain their distinct identity as a band, because even in the alternation of different genres (from the tiktok era punk feel of 'Bla, Bla, Bla' and 'Kool Kids' to the power ballads such as 'Timezone' and the significant subject matter of 'Gasoline' and 'Mark Chapman' the band's unique sonic imprint is evident throughout, as all the tracks remain emotionally and sonically raw.Worldwide fan anticipation for the album became immediately evident as RUSH! quickly debuted at #1 on the iTunes charts in over 20 countries.To celebrate the album's release , the band threw 'the wedding of the year' yesterday in Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome, Italy - the city where Måneskin's personal and musical relationship was born. All four members, Damiano David, Victoria de Angelis, Thomas Raggi, and Ethan Torchio symbolically tied the knot in a four-way marriage, promising eternal loyalty to one another as the band continue to conquer the world and reach dizzying new heights.Bringing all the people who were a pivotal part of their success, and in their love for rock, including last night's Master of Ceremonies, Alessandro Michele and notable names including Baz Luhrmann, Machine Gun Kelly, Paolo Sorrentino, Sabrina Impacciatore and many more among the guests.The album comes as the band continues their global LOUD KIDS world tour. The 2023 leg of the tour kicks off in February through to May where they will play 32 dates in front of more than 500,000 fans."A Genuine Force... rejuvenating rock 'n' roll for the younger generation," MÅNESKIN is a critically acclaimed four-piece-rock band that began busking on the streets of Rome as teenagers, and now just a few years later, are a razor tight group of captivating musicians widely hailed for being at the forefront of driving a worldwide resurgence of Rock music.The band has 320 certifications, including 48 Gold, 253 Platinum, and 18 Diamond. The past year has seen the band reach over 7 BILLION streams, while surging to #1 in numerous countries and across the Global charts of multiple digital platforms (including the #2 TikTok song of 2021).The band's meteoric rise has continued straight into 2022, as they performed on Saturday Night Live, were hailed by The Los Angeles Times as "America's New Favorite Rock Band,", won Best Alternative Video at the VMAs, Top Rock Song at Billboard Music Awards, Best New Alternative Artist at iHeart Radio Music Awards, where for this year they've received 2 new nominations for Best Group and Best Alternative Artist, various wins at National award shows in Japan, Spain, Poland, Hungary, and Finland, as well as over 19 nominations globally including the Brit Awards, NME Awards, Kerrang Awards, Swiss Music Awards, and more.They are also the first Italian artist to have won the "Best Rock" award at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2021. This summer has seen MÅNESKIN contribute a distinctive rendition of " If I Can Dream " for ELVIS, the major motion picture and #1 charting soundtrack.Their Max Martin produced single "SUPERMODEL" has recently surpassed 238 Million global streams, appeared in the Top 20 APC in 17 countries, and remained #1 on the Billboard Alternative chart for 5 consecutive weeks.The band continue to re-affirm their triumphant status in 2023, with their recent Grammy Award Nomination for Best New Artist and AMA Award for Favorite Rock Song. Simultaneously, the band's reputation as the leading new generation MUST-SEE LIVE rock act builds each and every time they take the stage. The band have been dominating the world's stages in 2022, with a city-stopping sold out show at Rome's historic Circus Maximus, and huge appearances at Lollapalooza, Rock am Ring, Summer Sonic, Rock in Rio and many more.



