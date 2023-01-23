Virtuoso Pianist & Social Media Phenomenon Tony Ann Announces Debut EP "Emotionally Blue," Out March 10, 2023





REFLECTIONS New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After generating hundreds of millions of views across platforms and attracting a fervent global audience, piano virtuoso, multiplatinum songwriter, and social media sensation Tony Ann will release his debut EP, EMOTIONALLY BLUE, on March 10, 2023 via Decca Records/Universal Music France/Universal Music.Tony has captivated listeners everywhere online. Following stints at both Cleveland Institute of Music and Berklee College of Music, the classically trained solo pianist has consistently unveiled viral content at a prolific pace. His online imprint consists of nearly 2 million total followers, while he has generated several million total views. Along the way, he has instituted fan favorite series such as "play that word" where viewers suggest words, and he crafts his own original compositions with letters on the keyboards.Stepping into the spotlight as an original artist for the first time, he wrote and recorded a trilogy of EPs based on the central theme of emotion. He elevates neoclassical music to another stratosphere by focusing on feeling and harmony in equal measure. Opening the gateway to this vision, EMOTIONALLY BLUE, ORANGE and PURPLE comprise five tracks each corresponding to an emotion and reflecting the ebb and flow of a 24-hour day - including the first single "LOST".He originally posted a snipper of "LOST" on TikTok for an episode of "play that word." It instantly reacted with his followers, attracting 2.5 million "likes" and tallying over 13.8 million views. Now, the instrumental showcases his nuanced and poetic playing punctuated by emotional acuity, intense vulnerability, and powerful delivery. Meanwhile, the accompanying visual translates the composition's introspection to the screen seamlessly. It pulls back the curtain and magnifies his artistry on the grandest scale.Allow Tony to welcome you into his world in 2023 with much more on the horizon.A virtuoso by trade, Tony Ann is a solo pianist with big ideas. Hailing from both a classical and contemporary background following short stints at both the Cleveland Institute of Music and Berklee College of Music, Ann fuses the styles of both the new and the old to breathtaking effect. As a self-proclaimed harmony connoisseur, Ann is always thinking of ways to not only push the boundaries of neoclassical and instrumental music but also popular music. While Tony may be limited to music without words he successfully uses all eighty eight keys to his advantage with original compositions steeped in emotion, technique and range. Recently, Tony has navigated social media with great success introducing younger generations to neoclassical ideas through his "play that word" series in which using letters on the keyboard he would create original compositions based on words pitched to him by his audience. Away from his solo work, Tony loves collaboration in which he has enjoyed working with many artists in the pop space, including The Chainsmokers, having a hand in co-writing both the platinum US singles " Sick Boy " and " Call You Mine " (feat. Bebe Rexha) as well the gold US single " Side Effects " (feat. Emily Warren). Ann also had the pleasure of touring with them as their official keyboardist for their "Memories: Do Not Open" North American arena tour which also included performances on SNL and Good Morning America. Ann is preparing to release his debut project early next year in which he is very excited to bring his world of harmony and emotions to a stage near you.TRACKLISTING:GRIEFLOSTANXIETYTIMEREFLECTIONS



