Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 24/01/2023

Alternative R&B Artist Rochee Shares Brilliant New Single "T.F."

Hot Songs Around The World

Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
882 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
362 entries in 25 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
207 entries in 11 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
478 entries in 26 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
252 entries in 19 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
333 entries in 14 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
340 entries in 21 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
227 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
322 entries in 19 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
361 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rochee is a singer/songwriter/producer from Brooklyn, NYC, who blends his experience performing/writing for rock bands, pop groups and R&B groups to create a unique alternative R&B sound that is original and incredibly catchy. His music creates sonic landscapes for the listener to get lost in, as can be heard on his brilliant new single, "T.F.", which was co-written with Oscar/Grammy/Golden Globe award-winning songwriter Anthony Rossomando.

The rhythmic track draws attention immediately with its atmospheric, toe-tapping beat and Rochee's smooth, hypnotic vocals alongside a string of lush melodies, which all work in tandem to create an irresistible soundscape. "T.F." kicks off Rochee's 2023 in a memorable way and sets up what promises to be an exciting year for the artist, with much more music to come, ensuring he'll be one to watch. The track is also accompanied by an equally impressive music video.

Speaking further on the new release, Rochee says, "'T.F.' is the drunk dial everyone does to an ex at some point. For me, telling the story was a release of emotion at that point in my life. It was during quarantine, and my girlfriend and I had broken up, and I wanted her back. One day I sat down to write, and the chords I came up with sounded like a sad drunk dial. The song pretty much wrote itself after that." "T.F." is available to buy/stream now on all platforms: https://levelmusic.lnk.to/Rochee.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0133729 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013201236724854 secs