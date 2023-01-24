Voting Launches For 4th Annual The Grizzly Awards, Celebrating Faith-Based Rock And Metal





This year, fans are invited to cast one ballot, which they can edit at any time until voting closes. The categories have been pared back to focus on the single unifying factor that joins musicians, industry professionals, and fans: the music and its purpose.



"As we continue to navigate the challenges of stewarding the Grizzlies vision, we're constantly innovating to do so in a way that's responsible with our resources," offers The Grizzly Awards team, which includes Mary Nikkel, Joel Burris, Cindy Blankenship and Trevor Tyson. "Like the artists we celebrate, we're committed to being agile. That means that we're keeping logistics simple this year to focus on what matters most: the music and the mission."



Fans can vote in 10 categories, with an additional write-in category meant to honor individual band members. You can see all nominees listed below.



The Grizzly Awards is fan-powered in more than just the votes: as a not-for-profit entity, The Grizzlies depend entirely on fan donations in order to produce the event and supply artists with awards. Donations can be made through PayPal to thegrizzlyawards@gmail.com, or Venmo to @Mary-Nikkel. All donations of $50 or above will get a limited edition Grizzlies poster.



The winners of the awards will be determined through a combination of fan votes and the votes of a specialized industry panel of experts. Results will be announced in a livestream within the next few months.



Rock Album of the Year

1. Apophysitis by Fight the Fade

2. Death by Admiration by Seventh Day Slumber

3. Dominion by Skillet

4. Break The Silence by Love Like Gravity

5. No Surrender by Behold the Beloved

6. Soul Surgery by Nate Parrish

7. Nazirites by Chaotic Resemblance

8. The Final



Metal Album of the Year

1. The Hell We Create by Fit For a King

2. Amidst the Hallowed and the Vanquished by Diamonds to Dust

3. Children of the Great Extinction by Becoming the Archetype

4. Eulogies by Wolves At The Gate

5. EXILE by Demon Hunter

6. The Woods Will End You by Brotality

7. Pain Split by Please the Widow's Cause

8. Punishing Myself Before God Does by Confessions of a Traitor



Rock Song of the Year

1. "Words of Fire" by Kutless

2. "

3. "Black Knight" by Saved by Skarlet

4. "Halos" by Seventh Day Slumber

5. "Devil's In the Details" by Love Like Gravity

6. "Ashes to Ashes" by Stryper

7. "Remnant" by Ignescent

8. "My Chaos" by Relentless Flood



Metal Song of the Year

1. "Medicated" by Amongst the Giants

2. "

3. "The Lost Colony" by Becoming the Archetype

4. "

5. "Metatropolis" by Project 86

6. "Burn the Witches" by Maylene and the Sons of Disaster

7. "Creed of Blasphemy" by Diamonds to Dust

8. "Peace That Starts the War" by Wolves At the Gate



Alt Rock Song of the Year

1. "God Knows" by Nate Parrish

2. "Bottom of the Barrel" by Rusty Shipp

3. "Empress in Exile" by Remedy Drive

4. "Cozy Town" by Stonewall Static

5. "I Don't Wanna Live Like This" by Gable Price and Friends

6. "Wendy Darling" by Tyson Motsenbocker

7. "Keep the Faith" by Fuel4Soul

8. "



Electronic Rock Single of the Year

1. "I'll Carry You" by Stephen Stanley and Tommee Profitt

2. "Adrift" by

3. "Fight" by Reclaimers

4. "Under Winter Stars" by

5. "Not Dead" by Amongst Wolves



Collaboration Song of the Year

1. "Ancestry" by August

2. "Ruins" by BTA

3. "Sorry is a Dirty Word" by Matt Sassano and Azariah

4. "Die for Something" by Zahna

5. "Amen to That" by Trampolines and

6. "

7. "End of the World" by Kutless feat

8. "Silence the World" by



Braveheart (Faith Forward) Song of the Year

1. "Master" by Demon Hunter

2. "Creed" by Holyname

3. "Unleavened" by Collapse//Revive

4. "Fairest Jesus" by Chaotic Resemblance

5. "He's Coming" by Les Carlsen

6. "Psalm of the Depths" by Bloodlines

7. "Ashes to Ashes" by Stryper

8. "





1. "Searchlights" by Bayless

2. "Metatropolis" by Project 86

3. "

4. "Die for Something" by Zahna

5. "

6. "Lights and Fire" by Wolves At the Gate

7. "The Lost Colony" by BTA

8. "Framing My Perception" by GFM





1. Katie Slater

2. Chad Fenner

3. Matt Arcaini

4. Sean Ely

5. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Voting has launched for the 4th annual The Grizzly Awards, celebrating faith-based rock and metal. Fans can cast their votes at https://rockon.ink/VoteGrizzlies until February 6.This year, fans are invited to cast one ballot, which they can edit at any time until voting closes. The categories have been pared back to focus on the single unifying factor that joins musicians, industry professionals, and fans: the music and its purpose."As we continue to navigate the challenges of stewarding the Grizzlies vision, we're constantly innovating to do so in a way that's responsible with our resources," offers The Grizzly Awards team, which includes Mary Nikkel, Joel Burris, Cindy Blankenship and Trevor Tyson. "Like the artists we celebrate, we're committed to being agile. That means that we're keeping logistics simple this year to focus on what matters most: the music and the mission."Fans can vote in 10 categories, with an additional write-in category meant to honor individual band members. You can see all nominees listed below.The Grizzly Awards is fan-powered in more than just the votes: as a not-for-profit entity, The Grizzlies depend entirely on fan donations in order to produce the event and supply artists with awards. Donations can be made through PayPal to thegrizzlyawards@gmail.com, or Venmo to @Mary-Nikkel. All donations of $50 or above will get a limited edition Grizzlies poster.The winners of the awards will be determined through a combination of fan votes and the votes of a specialized industry panel of experts. Results will be announced in a livestream within the next few months.Rock Album of the Year1. Apophysitis by Fight the Fade2. Death by Admiration by Seventh Day Slumber3. Dominion by Skillet4. Break The Silence by Love Like Gravity5. No Surrender by Behold the Beloved6. Soul Surgery by Nate Parrish7. Nazirites by Chaotic Resemblance8. The Final Battle by StryperMetal Album of the Year1. The Hell We Create by Fit For a King2. Amidst the Hallowed and the Vanquished by Diamonds to Dust3. Children of the Great Extinction by Becoming the Archetype4. Eulogies by Wolves At The Gate5. EXILE by Demon Hunter6. The Woods Will End You by Brotality7. Pain Split by Please the Widow's Cause8. Punishing Myself Before God Does by Confessions of a TraitorRock Song of the Year1. "Words of Fire" by Kutless2. " Dear God " by Matt Sassano3. "Black Knight" by Saved by Skarlet4. "Halos" by Seventh Day Slumber5. "Devil's In the Details" by Love Like Gravity6. "Ashes to Ashes" by Stryper7. "Remnant" by Ignescent8. "My Chaos" by Relentless FloodMetal Song of the Year1. "Medicated" by Amongst the Giants2. " Stigmata " by Convictions3. "The Lost Colony" by Becoming the Archetype4. " Make Believe " by Memphis May Fire5. "Metatropolis" by Project 866. "Burn the Witches" by Maylene and the Sons of Disaster7. "Creed of Blasphemy" by Diamonds to Dust8. "Peace That Starts the War" by Wolves At the GateAlt Rock Song of the Year1. "God Knows" by Nate Parrish2. "Bottom of the Barrel" by Rusty Shipp3. "Empress in Exile" by Remedy Drive4. "Cozy Town" by Stonewall Static5. "I Don't Wanna Live Like This" by Gable Price and Friends6. "Wendy Darling" by Tyson Motsenbocker7. "Keep the Faith" by Fuel4Soul8. " Circles " by AnberlinElectronic Rock Single of the Year1. "I'll Carry You" by Stephen Stanley and Tommee Profitt2. "Adrift" by David Pataconi3. "Fight" by Reclaimers4. "Under Winter Stars" by Angel Machine5. "Not Dead" by Amongst WolvesCollaboration Song of the Year1. "Ancestry" by August Burns Red2. "Ruins" by BTA3. "Sorry is a Dirty Word" by Matt Sassano and Azariah4. "Die for Something" by Zahna5. "Amen to That" by Trampolines and Kevin Young6. " Chasm " by Then it Ends7. "End of the World" by Kutless feat Kevin Young8. "Silence the World" by Demon Hunter feat.Tom S. EnglundBraveheart (Faith Forward) Song of the Year1. "Master" by Demon Hunter2. "Creed" by Holyname3. "Unleavened" by Collapse//Revive4. "Fairest Jesus" by Chaotic Resemblance5. "He's Coming" by Les Carlsen6. "Psalm of the Depths" by Bloodlines7. "Ashes to Ashes" by Stryper8. " Come Alive " by Honor & Glory Music Video of the Year1. "Searchlights" by Bayless2. "Metatropolis" by Project 863. " Heavy " by RELENT4. "Die for Something" by Zahna5. " Dear God " by Matt Sassano6. "Lights and Fire" by Wolves At the Gate7. "The Lost Colony" by BTA8. "Framing My Perception" by GFM Industry Champion1. Katie Slater2. Chad Fenner3. Matt Arcaini4. Sean Ely5. William Lee Moore



